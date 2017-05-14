Transcript for Mother's Day by the numbers

Time now for "Pop news." A special mother's day edition. What's popping? What's popping? I like that, d-money, Dan Harris. I'm very, very cool. I got that nickname from Paula. For all the moms out there, according to money tips.com. Americans are spending more than $23.5 billion with a "B." Dollars. It is worth it, everybody.ld it be nice if we could spend that much each? It's 10% up from last year. Shoppers expected to spend an average of $186 apiece. Millennials are the most generous. Spending over $250. They're probably getting the money from -- hopefully not from their parents. From their allowance. I don't understand the stat. It's all the student loan debt. Jewelry is a popular gift. Over $4 billion on special outings. Flowers are in the mix. Over $.5 billion there. The same amount of gift cards. Great. Gift cards are good. Cash is king. 10 pgt more. Does that mean we're doing a 10% better job at parentinging over dhe year? No. I think it's adjusted for inflation. Hollywood has a bunch of new moms celebrating for the first time this year. Janet Jackson welcomed eissa. Apparently getting ready for a nap time there. "Dancing with the stars" proes PETA and Maks are parents of shai. Former bachelorette Ali is celebrating her first mother's day as mom to Molly. And lacy chabert celebrating with Mimi. Looking ahead to next year. "Scandal" actress Katie Lowes is expecting her first baby. You know the dish. Let's talk about what's on the table? How about setting mom up with free mimosas today. The mobile app ibotta is making it possible. In the bar category, tap mimosa for mom rebate. She'll get five bucks to pick it at the establishment of their choice. Dan, of course, taking the bottle. A lot of companies are offering deals to moms today. If you want to save money, take your wife or mom somewhere. I'm bringing this home. There's a free drink. You want to go to hooters. You can go to hooters. Okay, done. Go the hooters. Maybe there's a mom that likes -- Who said that? You don't take your mom to heretos on mother's day. You get a discount on the subsequent divorce. And a free lunch. These sweet treats. The doughnut nowers. No two are exactly alike. Three glazes, strawberry, rose water, and blood origin. So popular, they sell it every day. Can I take the tray? Ky take the blood Orange. Take something. I'm of a sugar fast. George Stephanopoulos has a big show coming up. Thank you, everybody. Happy mother's day. Mama Faris. Announcer: Live from wcvb-tv

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.