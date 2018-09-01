Transcript for Mueller raises possibility of Trump conversation: Source

Now to new developments in the Russia investigation. Special counsel Robert Mueller has told president trump's legal team that he is likely to request an interview with the president, could come in a matter of weeks and our senior justice correspondent Pierre Thomas is tracking the investigation from Washington. Good morning, Pierre. Reporter: Good morning. That's right, George. Special counsel Mueller has indicated to president trump's attorneys that his team may want to interview the president and sources tell us that trump's legal team is pondering how to respond if an official request is made. Would they be willing to allow the president to sit down to be interviewed or would they want to limit the scope and allow the president to respond only in written form? It's unclear, George, whether Mueller will accept the more limited option. Hard to imagine he would accept that option especially because in the past presidents have sat down with special counsels, Ronald Reagan did it, Bill Clinton did it before the grand jury, George W. Bush did it. Reporter: Absolutely. The president has maintained there was no collusion and he's done nothing wrong so he may feel it's perfectly fine to do the interview because he's got nothing to hide but the trump legal team is going to have to be careful. This is a way for Mueller to get the president on the record and ask questions not only about allegations of Russian collusion generally but there could also be a lot of specific questions including what the president knew about that trump tower meeting with the Russians and his role in crafting don junior's misleading statement about that trump tower meeting. And, remember, George, the special counsel's team will be holding all the cards with information from witnesses that have already been interviewed and a lot of unknown, for example, what is Michael Flynn telling the special counsel? The former national security adviser pled guilty in exchange for cooperation and he's looking at zero to six months in jail, some legal experts say that's a pretty sweet deal, George. What did Mueller get in exchange for such a sweet deal? Of course, the big risk for the president any false statements before the special counsel could bring charges. Pierre Thomas, thanks very much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.