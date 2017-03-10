Transcript for Music legend Tom Petty dead at 66

Back now celebrating the life of Tom petty who passed away last night. Rock legends like the beatles Paul Mccartney and rolling STO stones' Mick jagger sending thoughts to his family. Chris Connelly as a look back. Good morning, Chris. Reporter: Good morning, Michael. When it came to rock 'N' roll Tom petty could do it all with the attitude of a rebel, the keen eye of an observer and the heart of a romantic which is why multiple generations of fellow musicians and fans mourn his loss and cherish his music. ??? She's a good girl loves her momma ??? Reporter: In a career that spanned 50 years, Tom petty combined brilliant songwriting with a commitment to his audience and to the integrity of his music. ??? She was an American girl ??? Reporter: Petty's electric guitar and band the heartbreakers powers him on such songs as "American girl" in 1976 and hit single "Refugee." ??? You don't have to live like a refugee ??? ??? you don't have to live like a refugee ??? ??? oh ??? Reporter: He could serve up defiance without apology. ??? Stand my ground ??? ??? and I won't back down ??? Reporter: And he could stand his ground while collaborating with the best of rock's ultra elite in the late '80s with the traveling willburies. ??? I'm happy to be here ??? ??? at the end of the line ??? ??? it don't matter if you're by my side at the end of the line ??? ??? I'm satisfied ??? Reporter: In 2002 inducted into the rock & roll hall of fame. It took over at an early age and consumed me. Reporter: A son of Gainesville, again, and captured the spirit of his adoptive home California. ??? Into the great white open ??? ??? under the skies of blue ??? Reporter: Tom petty died last night at the age of 66. ??? Great white open ??? Reporter: He passed away surrounded by family and friends after suffering cardiac arrest earlier in the day. At his induction into the rock & roll hall of fame he said I thank this rock 'N' roll for the freedom it's given me and the fans for such a wonderful life and I thank god for all of it. Michael. All right, thank you, Chris. What a legacy. Yeah. What a legacy. We'll be right back, everybody.

