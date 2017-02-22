Transcript for NASCAR viewership declining, new report finds

We got a good big board for you today. First up we'll talk about NASCAR. Once one of America's most popular sports. Now its future is in question with the first big race of the season set for Sunday, of course, the daytona 500. A new report revealing viewership is down a staggering 45% since 2005 as racetracks are removing seats to make the stands appear fuller. Racing analyst and our good friend ESPN's Marty Smith will enlighten us. What do you think is going on here, Marty? Robin, good morning. This is an extremely complex answer. We need way more time than we have to answer it accurately but ultimately I think NASCAR fans, Kong sungs habits are changed and jaded by cost and jaded by change and jaded by a perceived lack of leadership in the sport. Look, the recession in 2007 was a haircut for NASCAR. Suddenly fansance Larry, dollars are harder to come by, not attending races. Corporate America sponsor's ancillary dollars are harder to come by. There's no sport that requires it like NASCAR does, free enterprise business unlike the NBA, MLB. What you get in the marketplace is what you got. Now, back to the fans and that perceived lack of leadership chairman Brian France, NASCAR's chairman, people want to know where he is and I've asked him in the past why he's not more visible. He doesn't feel like he needs to be. He feels like he has a great management structure in place but drivers loved to go in the office and talk to his father and grandfather and fans fed off that in the past. Nour as for the consumption part it's like if I wanted to go in 2001 and see Michael Strahan hack Brett Favre and set the sacks record I had to tune in and watch the game. I don't have to do that anymore. I can see it on my phone ten seconds after it happens. How do you quantify digital versus typical television. It's a convoluted equation that we're discussing here. All excellent points. I never even thought of, Marty. You know, Marty, thank you, as well. We'll watch out. Dale Earnhardt Jr. Is coming back, daytona 500. I still love the sport. In the corner. Marty, thank you very much, man. Coming up right now, hmm, that central park selfie gone wrong. A group of teens trying to take a photo on an icy pond when the ice gave way sending them plunging into the water and only in New York would two male models be standing by, just happened here. Ready to jump in and now they're joining us. Let's meet the heroes, Ethan Turnbull and Bennett Jonas, come on out, you guys. Heroes. Hello. Thank you so much. How are you doing, man? Thank you. Thank you very much for having us. Have a seat. Wow. Whoo. All right. So, take us through what happened. We've seen the video which is amazing and just, Ethan, take us through what happened. Bennett and I just arrived, we were skateboarding and just decided to go through central park and to be honest, it was all a matter of right place and right time for the two of us. We stopped to take photos through the park, it was amazing sunset. It was beautiful and as we come up and over a rise I said to Bennett, look, man, there's some kids over there on the ice. Were they -- No, they were actually on the ice and within the time it took me to say that to Bennett and look back the ice had broken because they came together to take a photo so it had actually cracked and fallen through. And then, yeah, we didn't notice those moments. We just had to get down there and get them out. Were you concerned about the thin ice? There were signs there. You had to be thinking of your own safety. Yeah, yeah, you know, one of the first things I learned as a kid was never give your body to somebody drowning and I learned that the hard way the first two kids I got to heading into the water, pulled me under, they had me completely under the water. I had to get them up and get them to him but the only time I was really scared as I was entering the water going into, as you can see in the video it was chaotic, they were pulling each other under and knowing you're heading into the middle of that and trying to get out as much as you're trying to get them out and you're their way out. They're trying to get on top of you and get out any way they can and we worked well together. I felt super comfortable having him behind me and handing the bodies off to him and we got them all out and everyone survived. How coal was that water? Freezing. Brutal. Brutal. You know, the adrenaline was so crazy, I don't either of us realized how cold we were until after it all kind of subsided. Great that you all were there and we did even mention the fact that you guys are models. See, but model citizens. Yeah, exactly. That's much better. I tell you what, everybody back there, they didn't forget you guys were models. Stop staring. Amy. Thank you, gentlemen, very much. Thank you so much. Welcome to the U.S. From Australia. Thank you so much. Aussie, aussie, aussie, oy, oy, oy.

