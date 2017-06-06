Transcript for National Cancer Survivor Month kicks off

We are back now with a special campaign for loves to care month from our sponsor Subaru. Across the country people are coming together to spread hope and warmth to cancer patients and our audience has been around loading up that car writing messages of hope all morning and I've got here Dr. Lou Degennaro, president and CEO of the leukemia lymphoma society. I was involved with lls. Tell us about loves to care. The society is focused on finding cures for cancer and making certain patients have access to the treatments that they need. But, you know, we can't do it alone. It's a big job and that's why I'm excited to tell you about the partnership we have with Subaru to deliver messages of hope and support to cancer patients around the country. We're seeing it happen right in front of us. How do people at home get involved? I'd like to encourage your viewers to visit a Subaru retailer and fill out a message of hope for a local cancer patient. Those messages will be bundled together with warm blankets for adult cancer patients or with a arts and craft kit for children and they'll be delivered to those patients by Subaru retailers and by leukemia and lymphoma staff. Dr. Degennaro, thanks so much. Everything we gathered going to our local mt. Good morning, I'm

