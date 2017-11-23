Transcript for Old Navy CEO discusses rapidly changing retail industry

The retail industry changing so rapidly, so for more let's turn to the CEO of old Navy, Sonia syngal joining us from emeryville, California. More and more are shopping online. Your roots are in brick and mortar. How are you adapting? We opened our newest store next to you in times square. Well, talking about our business in terms of digital I'm thrilled to say we've been in the digital business for almost 20 years and with our thousand stores and our digital presence, what we're hoping to do is let the customer shop with us in any way she or he wants. Our customers often preshop online and try things on and go back and forth and that is really what we aim to do, meet our customers where they are. You said preshop and speaking to that, Black Friday actually happened on Wednesday. Do days of the week even matter anymore? Every day is really big this time of year and our black Friday sales did start yesterday and for three days, we are offering the best deals of the year at 50% off. Both online and in stores and so we're super excited. All right, Sonia, I know you are dealing with it every day. How does old Navy stay competitive with Amazon and all the other online retailers. We are pleased with our momentum. This is our sixth year in a row of positive sales growth and the way we continue to win is by staying focused on what our customers want. It's about starting and ending with amazing products. It's all about fun, family, value and fashion. Hottest sale item of the year. Crushing it with jeans right now. With denim for the whole family. We've got so much amazing innovation with sculpt and flex denim or men and the kids as well. Happy Thanksgiving, Sonia syngal, thanks so much for joining us.

