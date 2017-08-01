Transcript for NCAA College Football Championship Preview: Alabama Vs. Clemson

We're going to be missing soon is college football. Tomorrow night's the big game. The national championship game. Alabama taking on Clemson in a rematch of last year's title game. We're calling on Jesse palmer for more. Good morning from sunny Tampa. Looks much warmer than here in New York. Okay, Jesse. Somewhat the key for both teams in this game? First off, it's 35 degrees right now. Not much warmer than New York City. I think defense is a huge key in this game tomorrow for both teams pip think for Alabama they have to do great job of getting pressure on deshaedeshaun Watson. I think Alabama has to be great in man-to-man coverage situations against a good wide receiving group from Clemson, led by Mike Williams. For Clemson, their defensive line has to dominate. They have to slow down Alabama's rushing attack. They have to force Jalen hurts to beat them. I think this is going be a much lower scoring game. Last year, Alabama won, 45-40. It was a wild one. What are the differences between last year and this? For Clemson, think confidence. Last year was unchartered waters for them. That was the first time in national championship game underhead coach dabo swinney. They only lost the game by five point naps have key players that played in that game last year back this year. For Alabama, a lot of quarestion marks. Jalen hurts, how does he handle the pressure? A little over a week ago, they changed the offensive coordinator. The play caller. So Steve sar keez Yan in, lane Kiffin out. I have to say, Jalen hurts one of the the best names sports. Almost as good as Jesse palmer. Dan will send your hand warmers for the chilly weather there in Tampa. I'm Canadian. I'm getting a tan out here. I'm laughing. All right, Jesse. We know you have a busy week on ESPN. A reminder. The national championship game tomorrow night, 8:00 eastern on ESPN, at Raymond James stadium.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.