Transcript for Negotiations slow as government shutdown looms

where the clock is ticking toward a government shutdown. Federal funding runs out tomorrow at midnight. Capitol hill and the white house scrambling to come up with a deal to keep the government running, so let's bring in Jon Karl, our senior congressional correspondent Mary Bruce. House speaker Paul Ryan hoping to pass his version but right now he doesn't have the votes. Reporter: Yeah, George, this is coming down to the wire here hoping to keep the lights on, Republicans are now pushing to are a short-term funding fix that would fund the government for just one more month. But right now it's not clear if they even have enough Republican votes in the house to get it done. Event does, well, it's going to need support from Democrats to get through the senate and Democrats are still holding out demanding that any spending deal includes protections for d.r.e.a.m.ers. George, we are now 40 hours out and right now congress is playing this dangerous game of political chicken that could very well end in a government shutdown. Yeah, usually it gets worked out. No guarantees this time and, Jon, the president himself a bit removed from this process. Reporter: Well, the white house has come out in favor of this short-term spending to prevent the government shutdown but the president is M.I.A. On this, George. As far as I can discern no calls to key conservatives that are opposing the temporary spending bill and one senior white house official told me, quote, this is not the president's fight. So we are a day away from a government shutdown and the president is not engaged in the battle to keep the lights on. Not M.I.A. From the broader debate over immigration. Negotiations over DACA, border wall, whether Mexico will pay for it and the white house chief of staff John Kelly made headlines when he said that the president's views on this during the campaign were uninformed and evolving and he was asked about that last night on Fox News. Campaign to governing are two different things and this president is very, very flexible in terms of what is within the realm of the possible. And Mexico is not going to pay. One way or another it's possible that we could get the revenue from Mexico but not directly from their government. Jon, it appears the president did not like those headlines at all from his chief of staff up and tweeting this morning. Reporter: Absolutely, George. Tweeting an extraordinary circumstance where the president of the United States is correcting his chief of staff saying, the wall is the wall. It has never changed or evolved from the first day I conceived of it. But, George, I went to those rallies and covered the campaign and he repeated so often that he was going to build this wall across the border and that Mexico was going to pay for it, that the crowds would actually finish his sentence and he would say who is going to pay for it? Mexico. He didn't say it's possible we could get revenue from Mexico but not their government. Mary, in that meeting yesterday, Democrats clear that they're not going to give the president anything like what he wants on the wall. They might do some small down payment for fencing but not the big border wall. Reporter: Yeah, lots of talk here of boosted border security but not a lot of talk from anyone up here on either side of giving the president funding for this big, buhl wall that he's been promising and, look, this just goes to underscore the frustration that so many lawmakers have up here. The mixed messages coming from the white house and all say they still need to know where the president stands on these broader immigration issues. No question about that. Thank you both very much and no question, Mexico has been very, very clear, they're not paying for it. What Mary said, the frustration on all sides but Mexico has been extremely clear about that, George.

