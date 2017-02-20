Transcript for Newly released video shows deadly attack on Kim Jong Nam

Turning now to new video of that attack at an airport that killed the North Korean leader's half brother police are searching for more suspect this morning and let's go to mama sign. For the latest good morning Lama. Hi good morning to you Michael and applause seemingly ripped out of a Hollywood movie now the latest twist. Jurassic new video giving us what appears to be a blow by blow account. If Kim did announced assassination. Overnight Japanese TV releasing this grainy surveillance video from Kuala limp or airport. It shows the moment to female assassins reportedly attacked came June nab the half brother of North Korean dictator Kim Jung none. They have trained assassination squads for years including women. Both to do bombings. And suicide missions murders like this one so it's that this sort of their trademark. Watch as one woman approaches him from behind grabbed him and according to police cover his face with a cloth laced with a liquid. The entire ambush taking just seconds. The video also shows Kim Jin Nam seeking help mining to airport officials what just happened to him nations suffering a seizure and young. This is Malaysian police release photos of eleven suspects they believe are connected to the assassination. A resting for. Including one whose mother claims her daughter was duped into believing sheet was taking part in the prime TV show. While the manhunt is on before men all believed to be North Korea and all on the run. Seeing that very same day Kim Jung Nam was attacked this as a diplomatic spots is heating up this morning. The North Korean ambassador to bonding from the men agents to hand over Kim Jong Nam body saying they just can't trust the investigation. Michael. Cinematographer.

