Newlyweds get midair wedding ceremony on flight to honeymoon

More
Taylor and Mikaela Flowers were surprised with a special wedding re-enactment aboard their Southwest Airlines flight to their Mexico honeymoon.
0:36 | 08/08/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Newlyweds get midair wedding ceremony on flight to honeymoon

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":49093765,"title":"Newlyweds get midair wedding ceremony on flight to honeymoon","duration":"0:36","description":"Taylor and Mikaela Flowers were surprised with a special wedding re-enactment aboard their Southwest Airlines flight to their Mexico honeymoon. ","url":"/GMA/video/newlyweds-midair-wedding-ceremony-flight-honeymoon-49093765","section":"GMA","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.