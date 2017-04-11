-
Now Playing: NFL owners to meet after facing legal action from Colin Kaepernick
-
Now Playing: Former quarterback Colin Kaepernick files grievance against NFL owners
-
Now Playing: NYPD gathering evidence against Harvey Weinstein
-
Now Playing: At least 7 NFL owners to be deposed in Colin Kaepernick case
-
Now Playing: Rob Gronkowski explains new 3D emoji app
-
Now Playing: Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici's 'Bachelor' baby announcement
-
Now Playing: Country superstar Luke Bryan gives a tour of his Nashville farm
-
Now Playing: Significant development in the Harvey Weinstein case
-
Now Playing: 'Real Live': Disney announces cast of live-action 'Lion King' movie
-
Now Playing: 'Real Live': Kevin Spacey accused of sexual misconduct
-
Now Playing: 'Real Live': Is it time for a new holiday hit?
-
Now Playing: 'Real Live': 'The Lion King' cast revealed
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Wendy Williams speaks out about scary fainting incident
-
Now Playing: 'Live from the Couch' with band The Alternate Routes
-
Now Playing: Jennifer Lawrence guest hosts 'Kimmel,' gets candid with Kim Kardashian West
-
Now Playing: Chris Hemsworth and Taika Waititi sing Harry Chapin's 'Cat's in the Cradle'
-
Now Playing: Chris Hemsworth, Taika Waititi on changing the formula for 'Thor: Ragnarok'
-
Now Playing: Catching up with Super Bowl champion Julian Edelman
-
Now Playing: Brett Ratner fights back against the woman who accused him of sexual assault
-
Now Playing: Wendy Williams recounts fainting on live TV