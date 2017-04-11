Transcript for At least 7 NFL owners to be deposed in Colin Kaepernick case

that protection thank you. News from the world of sports. ABC is learning about the NFL owners who will be deposed in Colin Kaepernick collusion case against the league. The ESPN -- ESPN is reporting those owners are being asked to turn over correspondence about the quarterback and Ron is here with everything we need to know about this. Good morning to you. Kaepernick's lawyers have accused the owners of colluding that they are working in concert to deny him a chance to play football so what it looks like they're trying to do here is find evidence that, that the owners are conspiring to deny him a second chance. This morning, former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick alleging that some of the NFL's most powerful owners colluded to keep him out of football. The owners are being asked to hand over cell phone records and e-mails. They were chosen based on their public statements about either Kaepernick or the player protest during the national anthem. ??? Gave proof ??? He filed a grievance against the NFL and all 32 team owners according could docents gotten by ABC news multiple NFL head coaches and general managers stated that they warranted to sign Mr. Kaepernick only to mysteriously go silent. He drew attention for kneeling during the at anthem. The list includes Jerry Jones, new England patriots owner Robert Kraft and Houston Texans owner Bob McNair. Colin Kaepernick is not going to be a good fit for every team. But the fact that he's right now a good fit for no teams is really stunning. Reporter: Back in June NFL commissioner Roger Goodell shooting down suggestions that Kaepernick was being blackballed by the league. Obviously, you know, everyone's aware of the fact of his protests last year and that's something that individual clubs will need to either weigh or not weigh. This week just this week two more quarterbacks went down with injuries with so many teams needing replacements at that position this season, Kaepernick's lawyer says it is statistically impossible his words that no team has signed Kaepernick unless he says they are blackballing him. A lot of teams need quarterback, no one is signing him yet. Interesting, Ron, thank you.

