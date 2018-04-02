Transcript for NFL stars shine at parties ahead of the big game

In Minneapolis the hottest ticket in town is in Minnesota. T.J. Holmes doing a lot of research was there. It is research. It is. We have commissioned him to go to these parties. Hi, T.J. Good morning to you guys. Want sounds better Dan Paula Tom Brady becomes the first player to win six super bowl rings or the Philadelphia eagles win their first super bowl. They both sound good. They do. Switzerlander land. One of those headlines we're going to see tomorrow. Another headline you'll have is this will be the coldest super bowl on record. Temperatures 2 below expected to be at 5 or 6 degrees at game time. This will be the cold hes super bowl ever played. It's been a long week of partying. Before we got to the game a lot of folks were able to get one more night in. Reporter: The hottest party of the weekend, a star studded event headlined by j-lo who turned the place out with her greatest hits, but made time for a special tribute to prince. On the same stage where he shot his hit 1999 music video. We spoke to J Lowe afterwards. I was so afraid to touch it. I don't know. It's really -- he's like a god to me. We can't do that. Then I thought, well, if I do it my way maybe I can. Reporter: Also taking the stage pink despite posting on Instagram she's been trying to practice the flu away. She performed her hit song "Just like fire." On the eve of the super bowl the honor awards celebrating the league's best. Whenever you can get all the guy Ness one spot and reflect on them. Reporter: Our correspondent was there. Aaron Rogers. Reporter: J.J. Watt took home the Walter Payton man of the year award. Tom Brady was named league MVP. Will he be able to do what he hasn't done before, take home that award plus a super bowl ring in the same weekend? Also, a sneak peek of what Justin Timberlake has in store. TMZ got a glimpse of J.T. Rehearsing. If you were hoping for janets Jackson to join the halftime show, let it go. She took to Twitter overnight saying I will not. You can probably expect Justin Timberlake to pay some kind of tribute to prince. It was a big deal, a big party at the j-lo concert. He raised funds for Puerto Rico for hurricane relief. Everyone who used the #jlonow donated to hurricane relief. That's great. I love that. T.J., are you cold enough? Cold enough? I could possibly get colder. I've had worst days than this. T.J., enjoy the game. Coming up on "Gma" upping your food game.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.