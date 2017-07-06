Transcript for 'It Comes at Night' stars on whether they like horror movies

Edgerton and Riley Keough, they star in Hollywood's new horror film, "It comes at night." About two families seeking shelter in a secluded house after a deadly virus attack only to discover the actual terror is inside. How can you be positive it was the middle of the night? He said he was sure. I was wide awake. I'm positive. Look, I'm not saying you're lying. I'm says it was the middle of the night. I know what I saw. I'm sorry but the door was open before -- All right. I'm not going to jump to any conclusions. Just to be safe I think that we all shouldn't interact for a day or so. Ooh. Given this assignment, I love horror movies. I watched this last night. It is so, so good. But I want to ask you because this is not a strange genre for either one of you. Joel you were in "The gift." Riley, you were in "The kiss of the damned." Do you like scary movies. I like them. I don't know if I'm necessarily drawn to them. I think I was drawn -- I was drawn to the filmmaker, to trey but I do enjoy them. I like them if they're smart. I mean, look, one of my favorite movies was "Get out." Like I like to get scared but also to come away with something which is what this film -- a lot about fear that we experience, about what's in other people's mights and what they're capable of doing to us. This keeps you guessing the whole time because you can't figure out where the evil is or where the bad is going to come in. Exactly. Did you see that? Look. Centers around family and you're holed up in this house and invite another family and then things start going wrong. Tell us a little about the film, Joel. Yeah, myself and Calvin Harris Jr., a wonderful young actor, we're a family and the world has gone wrong in some way and one of the great things about the film you get to discover in little piece what is that might be. And along comes this other family and the question of whether to trust them and invite them in becomes the idea that we can form some kind of community but then once that happens, the question of whether we can trust them and what their actual gender is -- I have to say, Riley, I couldn't tell if you were going to be good or bad and kept going back and forth throughout the whole movie. That had to be fun and interesting to play as an actress. Yeah, it was, I think a lot of that came out during the editing, you know, I felt like I was a good person. See, I didn't know if you were. I wasn't so sure I trusted you. I till don't. Which is really cool. I wouldn't. Good call. Acting in a movie thinking you were being a really good person and then you watch it and you look like a terrible human being. You have seven movies coming out this year, Riley. Did I count correctly. I have no idea. I'm curious what you do in your free time. Work. That's about right. Sleep and then work. And, Joel, same with you. You have no free time. Every time I look around you're in a movie, you're executive producing a movie. What do -- Watching movies. You watch movies. What do you do in your free time, seriously. I'm about to go back to Australia and, you know, I like to surf. If I'm allowed to. Yeah, I mean I think maybe I work a little too much but I've got other interests. Probably terribly boring to talk about on TV. We're certainly -- Needlepoint. It's an incredible film. Thank you so much. I encourage everyone who likes horror movies own who likes to be thinked a bit. Go see it. It is very smart. I agree. "It comes at night" opens nationwide on Friday.

