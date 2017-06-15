Transcript for Nik Wallenda's wife to hang by her teeth over Niagara Falls

Well, look who's here at our big board. T.J. Holmes himself. Good to be back. Great to have you back. You did a great job going coast to coast like that. Okay, high-wire legend NIK Wallenda and his family are back at it just months after five members of the troupe were injured during a dangerous routine in Florida. The wife of the famed daredevil is now chasing history herself. She is attempting a new world record today dangling 300 feet over niagara falls, I'm taking my time, by her teeth. Yep. By her teeth, T.J. Yes, and erendira is the wife of NIK Wallenda but she's not trying to follow in his footsteps. She is from a long line of family of performers. She's trying to break his record. How this is going to happen, there is going to be a hula hoop contraption dangling from a helicopter and be on it just like that doing a routine at one point she will hang by her teeth only and by her toes only. Why would someone do this? One, they're performers and celebrating the five-year anniversary of his walk across niagara falls but also this is business. Niagara falls, the community happy to have them do this. It brings attention and it brought $21.5 million in economic impact when he did it five years ago. Wow, and robin, mentioned five members of the family were injured in a stunt. Are there concerns here? Well, there has to be, right? This was the performance where you saw they were doing something and five people injured and some of them seriously injured but all okay now, well, yes, there's always safety concerns with something like this but let me rest assure everybody can relax a little bit. She is going to be tethered for this so if something does go wrong. She says the family prefer not to be because the tether gets in the way. They're worried about it but state law, New York, they require them to be tethered and when he did his walk, we didn't talk about it. He was tethered as well when he walked across niagara falls. Tethered or not -- The teeth. We're wondering what the grill will look like afterwards. She has her -- her dentist created this special mouth guard that she's going to use. She's going to dangle between 10 and 30 seconds by the teeth but she'll know if she does a good job if her jaw is killing her when it's all said and done. Well, I'd be at a disadvantage. A big disadvantage. Have to worry about that. T.J., thank you very much. It is great to have you back. Good to be back.

