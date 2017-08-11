Transcript for How Nissan is giving back to the community in Nashville

academy feed and seed. Fabulous restaurant here in downtown Nashville. Love this town. And we are overlooking the Nissan stadium, home of the Tennessee titans as you know, Michael. With Jeremy tucker. Our sponsor. Nissan's marketing communications department head and we love having you here and I have to ask you, I know you guys are so proud of your city. What makes Nashville so special? What is that feeling I have? Oh, my gosh. Nashville is a city that's on fire and we have over 22,000 Nissan employees across the nation, half of them live right here in the Nashville area from our plant in smyrna, Tennessee, right up the road, the largest volume producing factory in America. So you bring it all home. Lucky to live here. You are lucky to live here. Thank you so much for coming out and kelsea as well. We're just loving it. I want to share with everybody. Nissan does a terrific job giving back. Will you share with us how you do that. Absolutely. We love contributing to our community where there's a sponsorship of the Nissan titans or mother church of country music, the ryeman auditorium but our people live here and work and here giving back with our partnership with habitat for humanity over $15 million since 2005. 85 homes built, 97,000 volunteer hours because Nissan we believe in investing in our communities. Got to pay it forward. Give it back. This is our home. Thanks for having us to your home. Having a great time. Thank you, Jeremy and thank you to Nashville underground and very special thank you to academy feed and seed for having us here this morning at in Nashville.

