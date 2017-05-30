North Korea conducts new ballistic missile test

ABC News' Martha Raddatz reports on fallout from the third ballistic missile test by North Korea in just over three weeks.
2:07 | 05/30/17

Transcript for North Korea conducts new ballistic missile test

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

