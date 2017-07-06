Transcript for NSA contractor Reality Leigh Winner faces prosecution for alleged leak of top-secret report

with the latest on the 25-year-old intelligence contractor reality Leigh winner. Her family now speaking out and our chief investigative couldn't Brian Ross here with the details. The mystery is unraveling about the young woman who took the bold step of sending a top secret document to reporters to prove the Russians were hacking the American election. It's a clear violation of the law if true and her life will never be the same if the U.S. Government and the FBI prepare to make an example out of her for leaking. Until now, reality winner, her real name was best known as a fitness enthusiast who posted videos online of her exploits. Yes! Reporter: But now the 25-year-old gym rat faces prosecution under the espionage law for sending top secret documents to an internet website called the intercept. Her parents in Augusta, Georgia, told WSB reporter Nicole Carr, they are distraught. I've seen so many ugly things out there. She doesn't deserve that and I just want her treated fair. Reporter: Their daughter worked in Augusta at a branch of the NSA, national security agency. She was technically employed by a government contractor. Contractors typically have top secret security clearance which means they have in theory a full division but they're not subject to continuous monitoring by the agency. Reporter: And that has been a serious problem for America spy agencies. Most notably with Edward knowden who America's intelligence committee relies on facing charges of espionage for the secrets he stole and gave to journalists. As depicted in "Snowden" he was able to easily outwit NSA security measures. I feel like I'm made to do this. He sees himself as an American hero. I'm glad for the decisions that I made. Reporter: Since Snowden there's been the case of private contractor Harold martin, authorities say they discovered top secret documents in martin's car and his backyard shed that revealed he had been systemically stealing from the NSA for some 20 years. I think contractors generally don't have that same sense of devotion, that same sense of permanency, that same sense of patriotism that civil servants have. Reporter: In the case of reality winner also a yoga instructor who called an Orange fascist, six-year air force veteran before becoming a contractor for the NSA and according to court documents the FBI quickly figured out she was one of only six people who had printed the leaked top secret document and found she was the only one of the six in e-mail contact with the journalists. The FBI says winner has admitted to being the leaker. She does plan on entering a plea of not guilty. She is looking forward to her day in court and allowing a jury of her peers to make the final determination. Reporter: She faces up to ten years in prison. The information in the leaked document revealed the U.S. Had solid evidence that Russian spies had tried to hack into voter registration offices around the country just before the election. Information some say this morning should have never been kept secret from the American people in the first place. That fact has been lost in all this. Thanks very much. Martha Raddatz back for more on all this. We know winner, an accomplished speaker in foreign languages, what do we know that she was doing. Her title was cryptologic language analysis. She was a linguist as you said so what she would do for the NSA is probably listen to intercepts and translate any intercepts from countries where she spoke the language. Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iran and anything like that to do with inter-septembers as we said would require a top secret clearance. Apparently this clearance was enough to get into the files about the Russia interference even though it wasn't the area she was working on. She apparently leading to the FBI put search terms into find what she wanted allegedly. Now, more than 4 million people have clearances, George, about 1.3 million are top secret background checks are never perfect. They're simply not the manpower to know everything about everybody and they're usually only reupped every five years but I think one of the things that is quite glaring here her social media and the criticisms of the president and policies, the director of national intelligence has empowered federal background investigators to incorporate social media into their routine vetting processes. Do you anticipate them doing more to crack down now on these contractors? Reporter: Boy, I think they're going to try to take a hard look but I think I just have to come back to the fact that it's manpower. They really only have the manpower to do this every five years. As I said like 1.3 million have top secret clearance. Who is monitoring all that social media? Okay, Martha Raddatz, thanks very much.

