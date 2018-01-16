Transcript for Nuclear preparedness training delayed to focus on flu epidemic

Thank you, George nths now to the dangerous and deadly flu. It's hitting nearly every state in the country hard and Steve osunsami is at CDC headquarters in Atlanta where they're holding an emergency meeting. Good morning, Steve. Reporter: Good morning, Michael. This particular strain of flu we're seeing the most is hardest on children and senior, already across the country the number of children hospitalized has doubled in the last two weeks which makes this meeting today here at the CDC especiallily timely. This morning, this 38-year-old father and picture of health needs machines to breathe after coming down with the flu. Adam York is still hospitalized in Birmingham. At one point in a medically induced coma. 24-hour period he went from talking to me on the phone to being in the bed on these machines struggling to live. 24 hours is fast. Reporter: The CDC is calling an epidemic sweeping across nearly every state and there are 13 more weeks of the flu season still to go. This is just a problem bug. We hate it had this bug shows up. Reporter: This year's most prevalent strain is also the most deadly, 20 children have already died and more than 60,000 Americans have tested pod for the flu this season. Katie Oxley Thomas got sick and died within 47 hours and her family even believes she had already gotten the flu shot. We just thought she'd be back home in a couple of daas and she wasn't. Reporter: Today the CDC's planned workshop on nuclear attack preparedness was scrapped at the last minute for the flu. They're sounding this alarm instead. Here in Atlanta the number of patients with the flu showing up at hospitals has more than downed. We've tested nearly twice as many patients as we have the year before and we're seeing about four types as much flu. Reporter: Another problem, hospitals need bags of I.V. Fluid to treat the flu and there's a shortage after hurricane MARIA shut down a factory in Puerto Rico. At mass general in Boston, they're having to give some patients Gatorade through a stomach tube instead. They say it's still not too late to get a flu shot. If you do get one and get sick your illness won't be as rough. About that father who is hospitalized in a medically induced coma we're learning, Michael, his family doesn't have health insurance and they're raising money for his medical expenses online. Michael. All right, thank you so much, Steve.

