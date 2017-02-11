Transcript for NYC attack suspect appears to have been influenced by ISIS propaganda

As we saw that was Amy robach's piece on the victims and the poliattacker. He could face the death penalty. Saipov appeared in court in shackles in a wheelchair after his remarkable confession from his hospital bed. Detailing how he planned the attack for weeks. The complaint does include an admission he had done a practice run on October 22nd with his truck. Reporter: Prosecutors say he chose to attack on Halloween because he knew the streets would be crowded and ISIS would be pleased. Trying to achieve maximum casualties is indicative along with the amount of material in his telephone that he was a follower of ISIS propaganda. Reporter: Officials say he was radicalized by watching videos online and they found thousands of ISIS images and more than 90 propaganda videos on his cell phones including one of the ISIS leader Al baghdadi. Had this is the biggest threat we face is individuals who while in the United States have become radicalized often over the internet. Reporter: He grew up in 'stachekent, Uzbekistan, living in this apartment building and in 2010 came to America as part of what's called the U.S. Diverse hit immigrant Visa program. He helped bring in other uzbeks to the United States. He was the point of contact, the primary point of contact for and this is preliminarily 23 people that came in or potentially came in with him. That's not acceptable. Reporter: U.S. Officials tell ABC news that at least two of those 23 connected to saipov were suspected of possible terror ties. A number of men have been connected to ISIS and at least nine uzbek immigrants in the U.S. Have been convicted or are awaiting trial on terror counts. This morning, agents are looking to see if saipov had any connection with any of them to see whether he acted alone or as part of a larger cell. And adding urgency to that question is this weekend's huge New York City marathon with millions of people on the street already tight security will somehow be even tighter. Brian, we also learned he had a lot more planned. He said to the police now that if he had kept going and hadn't hit that school bus he was aiming for the Brooklyn bridge. Thanks very much. We will have much more tomorrow so be sure to tune in for a special "20/20" Diane sawyer investigates, ISIS in America, 10:00 P.M. At the white house, president

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.