Transcript for Oakland A's help replace young fan's baseball collection

Are you confident about game seven? The answer is the Yankees will win. What else -- could we be more direct than that? Wow! Simple -- Don't mess with Ron's Yankees. Let's keep it on the sports tip neither my red sox or the Oakland a's will held to the world series this month. The team stepped up about after learning a young fan lost all his memorabilia. Another MC hammer reference? I'll time-out on that. No too legit to quit -- ??? too legit ??? Wait. This fan part of the Smith family from Santa Rosa lost everything. One thing dear to them the backyard where Loren would pretend to be an Oakland a's player and lost his collection but the pros pitching in. 9-year-old Loren hen his family lost everything. Today they're getting something back. This is my game one Jersey. Reporter: Loren's handwritten letter describing how sad he was to lose his baseball collection making its way to the Oakland athletics. Giving him the Jersey off his bark. Thank you. You're very welcome report the a's generosity spurring on the baseball community to give Bick. I think it was a Rickey Henderson rit here. I remember I had one. You had one like that? Reporter: The a's gave him a mountain of member Beal Ya donated by favens an teams across the country. Did you ever think this would happen? No, I never thought at first. I knew -- I thought the a's would never get it. Reporter: He is sharing his loot with his little league friends who also lost things in the fire. I'm trying to get it back for him. They lost their home but still have hope after the a's hit it out of the park. And Loren has received season tickets to the Oakland a's an will throw out the first pitch at a game as well. Love the baseball community stepping up. A regular star. There are some things way more important. The Yankees didn't send him anything. May recruit him. I like the jab at the Yankees. Ed sheeran going public with his private struggles with

