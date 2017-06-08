Transcript for O'Bagel presents 30-pound breakfast sandwich

??? "Pop news," it's always national something month. It's national sandwich month. It is. And since you like for me to go straight to the food here we go. We're kicking things off with these creations. With bagels with four different locations in New Jersey. It's about 30 pounds. They have a different variety for every flavor on this table. One filled with bacon, eggs, pepper jack cheese, jalapenos and hash browns with chipotle sauce. I want that one. I think I got the pastrami. Desperately to get a grab of that. Can you do a sandwich with a bagel? I was thinking is a bagel a sandwich? Anything in between two pieces of bread is a sandwich. But the creator chef tried to come up with something different and he did and it's about as big as as car tire. Thank you to our hoboken friends. Let's talk about Serena Williams channels the fabulous 50. Check out these pictures with her pal Sierra posted on social media. Eve la Longoria and la la Anthony and Kelly Rowland. Is that her squad? Her girl squad. West palm beach in Florida at a diner and they're dressing up and she's celebrating her first baby. Exciting. Good for her. Yes. Let's talk about a new most watched video of all time right now. Go. ??? Despercy toe. I just like the beat. Rob get it, get it. I love it. The smash hit racking up more than 3 billion views in sev%mth months. The first YouTube video to pass the mark. You can catch them here August 16th on "Gma." Is this the song you do the stanky leg? No. Do the stanky leg. It's a little too fast for decemb despocito. How is that again. Gangnam style. Regardless of how your serious face is, we have words that bring on the giggles. At least that's what psychologists from the university of war wick are saying after analyzing randomly selected wards. I'm going to see if each of you will crack a smile. Ready? Yep. Booty. Sure. I see smiles. Nitwit. That's good. How about waddle. Waddle is cute. It makes me think of being nine months pregnant which I've been three times and that's more anger than -- Anger. Angry waddle. Okay. Bebop. I feel like that's old school. Egghead. Who use that is word anymore. Apparently men and women find their words differently. Just for the record, you got swagger in your waddem.

