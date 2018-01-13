Transcript for Obama's first talk show appearance since leaving office

You're looking at Barack Obama's first talk show appearance since levering office. He looks so comfortable, doesn't he? The former president appearing as David Letterman's inaugural's guess on his Netflix show. Erielle reshef has the details. Reporter: President Obama was phone for making his commanding speeches but he's kept relatively quiet and opening up to David Letterman on his new show. My next guest needs no introduction. That much anticipated return of the king of late night. Ladies and gentlemen, please welcome my next guest, the 44th president of the United States of America. Barack Obama. Reporter: The inaugural isode of David Letterman's new Netflix series marking the first TV interview for former president Barack Obama since leaving office. You and I recently left long-term job. We did. Reporter: Now a civilian of almost a year, Obama dishing on life outside the oval office. I did not miss the trappings of the office. I sort of enjoyed puttering around the house trying to figure out to make the coffee many maker work. Malia says I've got this lamp in this box and put the desk lamp together. You know. I said, sure. And I'm sitting there, meanwhile, Michelle has finished scrubbing and organizing closets and all this and I was just pretty pathetic. When we drove away, secret service is in the front and they're just looking ahead. Pretending they can't hear me in the back. Sniveling. The ritual of it was powerful. Reporter: Plenty of moments of levity. How do you spend your time right after your last show? Here's how this is going to work. I'm going to ask you stuff. And you respond to stuff. People are interested in this. It's a whole new ball many game now, man. Reporter: Obama touching on the current political climate. One of the biggest challenges we have to our democracy is the degree to which we don't share a common baseline of facts. Reporter: And the legacy he hopes to leave. Even as I was approaching the end of my term, I had to ask myself, what will be most impactful? What will be most useful? What I realized is that the thing that I could probably do uniquely is work to train the next generation of leaders to bring about change. Reporter: Now, missing from former president Obama's hour-long interview was any mention of president trump by name. What he did say is his wife Michelle Obama has no interest in running for president. We'll see if that changes at some point. We've heard that before. He turned the tables on David. He's one of the best interviews. Good first guest. Exactly. Where do you go from there? Thank you very much. Appreciate it.

