Transcript for Obsession with beauty and how it can become a sickness

Welcome back, everyone. In today's "Weekend download" obsession with beauty can become a sickness. Look no further than this video of young girls uttering words they may have heard their mother say. I would be happy if my legs were skinnier. My thighs are too chunky. My eyelashes aren't long enough. I hate -- I hate -- My stomach. I hate my hips. That is so hard to hear and I'm sure it strikes a chord with so many moms. Joining us northwestern university professor Renee engeln author of the new book "Beauty sick." Renee, thanks for being here. That was powerful video we just saw. You say our obsession with our looks is hurting girl, hurting women. Can you explain to us the symptoms of beauty sickness and why is it a problem? Absolutely. Beauty sickness is what happens when you get so worried about how you look that it takes time and energy and emotional resources away from things that are more important to you. It's the result of living in a culture that teaches women the most important thing they can be is beautiful or sexy and all that focus on appearance leaves a lot of girls and women feeling pretty awful about their own bodies. Yeah, especially as we age and when the emphasis is on the external. You say the dangers of it not just limited to women but what are those dangers. The biggest danger is that you get so worried about your appearance that it leaves you less able to engage with the world around you but beyond that, falling short of that unrealistic beauty ideal we see so much of can also lead to depression, anxiety and eating disorders. And please tell me there is a cure for this. What can we do about beauty sickness. One of the things we can do is change the way we talk to our little girls. Instead of telling them you're so pretty, you're so cute and talk about all the other parts that matter more than the way they look and change our conversations about ourselves. Getting rid of the negative body talk and all the disparaging things we say about how we look or other women look. The most important thing we can do is to remember that our bodies are not just for being looked at. They're for doing things. They're for making our way out in the world and making changes in this world. There's a lot of work to be done out there. Too much work for so many women to feel so stuck in and distracted by the mirror. Great advice, though, for our kid and for our daughters especially but you are beautiful on the inside, Renee. Thank you. I want to thank you for writing the book. Read it. A great read for all the parents

