Transcript for Off-duty LAPD officer's clash with teens sparks protests

Or to move on not a protests erupting California overnight after an off duty officer fired a gun in a scuffle with teenagers. It's a skillet with joins us now from Los Anderson the latest good morning Dana. George good morning the entire thing captured on cell phone video and going viral. Prompting hundreds of demonstrators to gather overnight to protest the violence even vandalizing officer's house and calling for his arrest. Overnight protesters taking to the streets Anaheim California. Clashing with officers at least two dozen arrested in demonstrations. After this video. Showing off duty police officer firing shots near a group of teen. The video begins with an argument in progress. Police reporting that there be an ongoing issue it's between the officer and the teens who walked on his operate. The man in the plaid shirt the optic EL EPD officer in the midst of a confrontation. Teenage boy. Yeah. As the two struggle with their arms locked the crowd is gathering that's when two other teens stepped in one pushing an officer over some hedging. Just saw guides is holding a little kids so nice when it al-Qaeda. The officers struggling with a group reaches for his weapon and fire some shots. No one was injured but the boy's mother spoke out about the incident to Los Angeles station KABC. What if apple that would have been you know. I don't a couple of inches closer I. Minutes later police arrive on the scene and begin questioning the officer and teens. During that confrontation a thirteen year old male is alleged to have made a threat towards the off duty officer that he was going to shoot him. Two of the teens arrested and is warning of LE PD replacing the officer on administrative leave while they investigate the incidents. And tensions in the community remaining times as many protest the incidence. And this morning we're learning the mother of one of the boys who was arrested says that her son. Threatened to sue the officer for grabbing him not shoot ten. Los Angeles Police chief Charlie Beck says he plans on reviewing this case himself. George. Thanks can.

