Transcript for OJ Simpson friends, co-defendants react to parole

We'll begin with a look at what life after prison may be like for O.J. Simpson. He'll soon walk free and we'll speak with two of his friends standing by in a moment live. ABC's Victor Oquendo first in Florida where he may try to relocate when he goes free. Good morning. Reporter: Good morning, David. By all accounts this is where O.J. Simpson will end up if he's allowed to relocate from Nevada. He's lived in Florida before. His kids now live in the tampa/st. Pete area and hearing from his former manager who says come October Simpson will be right here. This morning the state of Florida is preparing for the possible return of O.J. Simpson. His former manager telling ABC news he thinks Simpson wants to live near those closest to him. I think he'll come to the Tampa area. A lot of his friends are in Tampa. I'm in Tampa. His kids there. Reporter: He lived here for about ten years soaking in the sun and a lot of time on the links but so far his attorney not commenting on where he will head once he's released from lovelock correctional center. Mr. Simpson has plenty of option, okay, he has plenty of options. Reporter: Authorized to qualify for a transfer he has to establish he has a support system in the area. The Florida department of corrections saying as is the case with any offender who transfers under this routine procedure he will be assigned to a Florida probation officer and will be supervised in accordance with the conditions of his Proehl. His youngest son Justin was spotted going to the gym. He had nothing to say about his father's parole. Father and son not on speaking territories. Justin and his sister Sydney were raised from south Florida after his father's acquittal on murder for their father. He had trouble laying low. During a blowup can his ex-girlfriend Simpson called 911 himself. We have a problem here. I'm trying to get a girl to go to rehab. She's been doing drugs for two days. Reporter: In 2001 he faced charges after a road rage incident. The home he bought found in foreclosure now on the market. But wherever Simpson ends up he'll have a nice cushion. His pension of $25,000 a month as Han growing in an account and his retirement account with the screen actors guild could now be worth millions. The rules are strict. Simpson will be subject to random drug and alcohol testing as well as random searches. Any violations he'll end up right back in Nevada. Victor, our thanks to you. Two of his friends are joining us. Dr. Henry Johnson from Miami and Tom Scotto from Reno. Gentlemen, good to have you both. Dr. Johnson, I wanted to start with you, if I could. I know you visited Simpson just a few weeks back. What was his mood and did he sense this was coming? Well, O.J., he had a pretty positive mood. He was optimistic. Nevertheless, he was realistic. He knew that his fate was in the hands of the parole board and he's done his best to serve his time honorably and I believe he has. I've been to the prison to visit with him at least a half a dozen times. And most times that I see him there he's very upbeat. The guy is almost serene. He's weirdly he is inspiring because, you know, a guy that's lost everything from a castle to a cage, the guy can maintain some positivity and he's respected in the prison. He was respected by the guards. Respected by other inmates. Do you think he learned anything while he was in prison. Well, obviously we all learn something day to day. I mean, O.J. Has a Christian base. He's fundamentally Christian and he's got a chance to ponder about his mistakes that he's made in the past and I know he's grown as a 70-year-old man. Doctor, I want to bring in Tom. I know you were at the hearing with Simpson's daughter and sister. What can you tell us about his life come October? Where does he plan to live? Well, he's going to go to Florida. There's several options actually. I heard somebody say he'll go to Tampa but he's not going to go to Tampa. But we have several options we're talking about. We first have to go to Florida, report to the parole board, I'm sure and then from there we're going to go visit his sister in California, we're going to do a road trip. He wants to visit all the people that died while he was in prison and pay his respects. He wants to visit his daughter's grave. He wants to visit Nicole's grave and we're just going to spend time with family out there. He's going to visit Nicole's grave? Yes. And you had said at one point he might live with you for a time until he can figure out where he's, in fact, going to live. Do you see that as a possibility? That's -- we're talking about several options. We're not really sure yet and, you know, I really can't disclose that right now, but there's several options that we have. But you -- But it's your guess he will, in fact, end up in Florida and Dr. Johnson, before we go, I wanted to ask about some of the criticism from some who were watching who were expecting O.J. Simpson to be more contrite. How did you find him watching? Well, once again I think he's a very strong man. O.J. Still believes in his innocence as well as he's got plenty of followers including me that believe that he was unjustly found guilty of liability of Ron Goldman's death and Nicole's death, it's a shame. We feel very sad that we've lost those two people. As a matter of fact, Americans have lost -- we've lost compassion for each other as a diverse ethnic group. America's strength is based on its diversity and we need to come back together and unite this country so it can remain strong. Dr. Henry Johnson, Tom Scotto, we appreciate your time. I know you were grateful for what you heard yesterday. I just -- can we have 30 seconds. We have a few seconds left. You want the last word? Okay, I just want to say I'm doing this interview but ABC has acted very irresponsible in their actions on putting on victims, so-called victims knowing that they're telling lies and I think it's very irresponsible of ABC to do that. All right, Tom, we appreciate you. We gave you the final word there

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.