Transcript for OJ Simpson Vegas robbery accomplices speak out

aftra said they're investigating. An exclusive on O.J. Simpson as the fallen athlete tries to secure his freedom at a parole hearing next week. Some of his accomplices in that robbery that ended up landing him in jail are speaking out about that night. ABC's Deborah Roberts is here with the story this morning. Good morning, Deborah. Reporter: Most of the guys caught up in that robbery with Simpson have paid dearly and lost family bonds, jobs and homes. They've rarely spoken at wleng about this ordeal until now. In fact, one is speaking to us for the very first time about that chaotic night that sent their golfing pal to prison. In less than a week O.J. Simpson will plead for his freedom. I've not had any incidents despite all the stories and tabloids. Reporter: After a parole hearing where he won a partial victory he's try forego a full release. Simpson convicted of armed robbery and kidnapping after a botched attempt in 2007 to reclaim his personal memorabilia. I thought I was confronting friends and retrieving my property. I didn't mean to steal anything from anybody. And I didn't know I was doing anything illegal. So I'm sorry. I'm sorry for all of it. Reporter: Now some of the men with him that night tell ABC news they have regrets. He asked me would you go with me to be my security? Sure, I'll go with you. Little did I know that it was going to turn into what it did. I say, so, O.J., what if they call the police? And he looked at me and he used a four-letter word that starts can "F at ends with "K the police. What they gonna do? Take me to jail for taking my own stuff? Mr. Simpson asked me to show my gun and look menacing. So O.J. Says pack up all the stuff and let's get out of here. Reporter: Audio from that room indicates Simpson never expected serious charges. It was a strong arm robbery. They came in with guns. It was all funny to him. He just, you know, kept saying no guns. Just say there wasn't guns. Reporter: Count one conspiracy to commit a crime, guilty. Count two, guilty. Count three, guilt. Reporter: He would be sentenced to up to 33 years in prison, some feeling the tough verdict was really a payback for this -- We the jury in the above entitled action find the defendant not guilty of the crime of murder. Reporter: His 1995 acquittal in the brutal slayings of ex-wife Nicole brown and her friend Ron Goldman. I'm not here to try and cause any retribution or any payback for anything else. Reporter: Simpson's longtime friend Dr. Henry Johnson has visited him in prison. When did you see O.J. Last? About two months ago. Did you talk about the parole hearing. Yes. Is he counting on this? Is he hopeful. Yes, he is. Very hopeful. Do you think he's prepared possibly not to be paroled? Yeah, I think he is. He has to be. He's a realist. Reporter: This morning we're getting details about that hearing. Officials tell us O.J. Will appear in front of the board via video conference and a decision could likely come that very same day. Now, people closely watching this case say it's possible he will, indeed, be paroled. Some don't know he was actually already paroled on some of those charges a few years ago and the word we get, David and Amy, is that he's been a model prisoner at lovelock. As you heard he's prepared not to be paroled? Us in case. In the meantime, you talked to these men part of this robbery. They've got some pretty strong feelings, anger in it. Anger but interestingly some say they don't want to see O.J. Again but feel he has served the time for this particular crime and most of them seem to feel it is probably likely he'll be released but what they think about him getting out of prison we can tell you a little more tonight on "20/20." Incredible reporting. New this week, Deborah. You'll get much more of our exclusive from Deborah Roberts coming up tonight, "O.J. Simpson, the special at 10:00 P.M. Right here on ABC on "20/20." I know that show pretty well. A time or two.

