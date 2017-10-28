Transcript for Oklahoma City Thunder's midflight scare

We want to turn to a harrowing story from the sports world. It was during a plane ride and erielle reshef has the story. Erielle, good morning. Reporter: Good morning, Dan and Cecilia. It was certainly a scare overnight for the Oklahoma City thunder. The basketball team landing to find this huge dent in the nose of their charter plane delta saying it was caused by a bird strike. The flight was a little rough but nothing seemed terribly out of the ordinary. Thankfully no injuries here but the thunder played the Minnesota Timberwolves Friday night and on their way to Chicago's midway airport. This morning delta says the 757 likely hit that bird on its descent, maintenance teams are now looking into this. The team is set to play the Chicago bulls tonight. I have to say, Dan and Cecilia, thunder up. Well, good for the thunder. My hometown team. It does look like they hit something more serious than a bird. Pterodactyl as Ron said. In the sports world a controversy to talk about overnight at the world series.

