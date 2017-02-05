Transcript for Olympic gold medalist Julie Foudy opens up about her new book

legend Julie foudy, a dear friend two time olympic gold medalist as a brilliant, beautiful new book. "Choose to matter." It's all about empowering the young women to live courageously and own their awesome. Please welcome Julie foudy. All right. I'm an author. Explain why we're wearing socks here. We are doing a sock talk, robin. Oh, okay. Actually robin, you all should know when I told her for the book we interviewed all the people in the book, these fabulous women like robin Roberts and I said, I said, wear your fabulous socks because we're going to put our feet up, it's going to be raw. It's going to be real. I didn't want the fancy-schmancy. She shows up in lion slippers. Big old lion slippers. My ALMA mater. I have the socks on. It is something about, this is what book is all about. It's so conversational and it's really geared toward a younger audience and that was on purpose. Yeah, because I've been doing leadership academies as you know for ten years and with girls and teenage girls and young women and the one thing when you talk about leadership is it's like deer in headlights. They freeze. You can make a difference in this world. They're like, no, no, no, I don't fit that mold and we women are really good which is what I love about women about being prepared andover prepared and disciplined and hard working and we want to check every single box but sometimes you just got to raise your hand and say, I'm going to go. Yes, I can do this so it's to give them a friendly nudge, a little motivation to go on to that next phase of their life. Their next adventure. It's beautiful and we have some boys and girls from soccer club in New Jersey. From Woodbridge. Yes. Hey there, Sara. Do you have a question for Julie? Yeah, what is your number one tip for being a leader in -- on the soccer field and in school. Wow, Sara -- I know, bring it. Bringing the heat. What a follow-up. Bringing the heat this morning. I would say the one thing I would tell you is to find your leadership style. Right? I think as I was saying when you grow up, at least when I was growing up I thought leadership had to be a position of power, it was a president, it was a politician, it was a CEO, and then I got around all these amazing women on the U.S. Team, right, Mia hamm who is in the book, you might have heard of. She was a quiet leader and led in a personal way. She didn't want the spotlight and so I watched all these different styles of leadership and that was the really cool thing so find what your way is and then people will want to follow you. Are you going to do that, Sara? You got that. Go on, Sara. Got it. And in all sincerity we're given books and read them and all that and I just -- there was just something different about yours. It was so you. I've known you for so many years and been through your leadership -- flip it. Would you explain to people what that is. It's very powerful in the book. So much of this comes from you, robin, and the ability in your life when confronted with an obstacle or a health crisis, you've been able to take a negative and turn it into a positive and the first thing we talk about in the book and give everyone strategies in the book and you were a big part of this is obviously putting in the works so you feel confident enough to do it. The second part is training your brain. I had a wonderful woman on the U.S. Team, Dr. Colleen hacker who worked with us who said you can only have one thought in your brain and I was like, really? So, choose what thought that's going to be. Put a positive this there. You flip it. I love that. If it's a negative you flip it. Okay. It's like why didn't someone tell me? What else do you have. Then she also said those butterflies you're feeling, that's great because it means you care. Now teach them to fly in formation. I was like, ah. Did you guys hear that? Because we all have -- They're bumping into each other. Just get them to fly in formation. So little strategies all throughout the book. You were so gracious enough to share all your strategy. What would you tell your younger self? I would tell my younger self that awkward is awesome. That when my hair was growing up. Oh, yes. When my hair was growing up and my brothers' friends called me Jimmy it was going to be okay. It was going to be okay. What would you tell your younger self, robin. That your character matters more than your reputation because character is who you truly are. Reputation is what people think you are. We care about that. Significance over success, right? I love that. We're going to say "Choose to matter."

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.