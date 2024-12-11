Police raid South Korean presidential office, arrest former defense minister following martial law declaration

SEOUL -- South Korean police raided South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol’s office as a part of the ongoing investigation into the martial law declaration on Dec. 3, Yonhap, South Korean state media, reported Wednesday.

The South Korean National Police Agency's National Investigation Headquarters Emergency Martial Special Consecution Team entered “the seizure and search,” of the President’s office Wednesday morning local time, Yonhap reported.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol answers a reporter's question during a press conference at the Presidential Office in Seoul, Nov. 7, 2024. Kim Hong-ji/Reuters

South Korean Police on Wednesday morning also arrested the South Korean National Police Commissioner Cho Ji Ho and the Seoul Police Chief Kim Bong Sik as a part of the ongoing investigation into the martial law declaration.

The police action followed more than a week of political turmoil in South Korea after Yoon's brief failed imposition of a police state, a move that the president had at the time claimed necessary to protect the nation from enemies within. Yoon, a member of the conservative People Power Party, backtracked on his declaration within hours. Opposition parties then moved to impeach Yoon, but lawmakers in his party declined to join in the vote, leaving him in power.

Presidential Chief of Staff Jeong Jin Seok and several other staff members resigned soon after the martial law was lifted. Yoon soon after accepted the resignation of Defense Minister Kim Yong Hyun, who was described as the architect of Yoon's plan.

The former defense minister, who took full responsibility for the martial law declaration in a statement from his attorney Tuesday, became the first government official to be formally arrested for the series of events late Tuesday evening local time. He was arrested for engaging in essential activities in insurrection and abusing his power during the six hours of martial law in action.

People stand by a railing as the Presidential Office building in the background is raided by police from the national office of investigation, in Seoul, South Korea, on Dec. 11, 2024. Kim Hong-ji/Reuters

He had attempted suicide while he was in the bathroom before a warrant for his arrest was issued, Shin Yong Hae, the head of the South Korean Ministry of Justice's correctional headquarters, said during a public judicial committee questioning Wednesday.

"Yesterday afternoon around 11:52 p.m., one of our personnel witnessed a suicide attempt… before a warrant was issued," Shin said. "He gave up immediately as personnel opened the door. He is currently being held in shelter and is reported to be in good health.”

The two arrested Wednesday -- the South Korean National Police Commissioner and the Seoul Police Chief -- were arrested under insurrection charges, according to the South Korean Police’s special investigation team. They are suspected of instructing police officers to block lawmakers at the National Assembly who were there to reverse the martial law decree.

The arrests took place just one day since the two have been placed under a travel ban.

If you are struggling with thoughts of suicide or worried about a friend or loved one, call or text the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 for free, confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, seven days a week.