Transcript for Opposition grows within GOP for health care bill

Now to the health care battle. Protests breaking out as lawmakers return to capitol hill. Senate Republicans are now working on a revised version of their bill but opposition continues to grow and Mary Bruce is in Washington with the latest. Good morning, Mary. Reporter: Good morning. Senate Republicans are back from their break and now the race is on to save their health care bill. They have just 14 days left if they hope to get this done before the August recess, but this morning the bill seems to be losing steam. The opposition is growing and so are the protests. Senate Republicans were welcomed back to capitol hill with this. Reporter: Protesters speaking out against the bill blocking hallway, taking over offices. 80 people arrested. You are killing people. Reporter: With frustration growing across the country the bill is in serious jeopardy. Opposition from within the Republican party is growing. They can afford to lose just two Republican votes. But at least ten GOP senators are now a no. What do you think, is this going to get done? Is this bill going to survive. We'll see and I guess the real question, what form? Reporter: The pressure to deliver is mounting. President trump tweeting, I cannot imagine that congress would dare to leave Washington without a beautiful new health care bill fully approved and ready to go. Now, Republicans are still negotiating and they plan to release a revised bill in the coming days. Now, one option that's on the table would allow insurers to offer cheaper paired down plans that don't cover many of those essential health services but other Republicans say that could effectively annoy light protections for those with pre-existing conditions and Republican leaders are hoping to have a vote next week but with a lengthy to do list of other priority, as one Republican told me it may be time to fish and cut bait. Let's bring in Sara Fagen also as you know a CNBC contributor. Thank you very much for joining us. Thank you. So can the Republicans get it done this time? What will be different this time possibly? Well, I do think necessary is the mother of invention and Republicans for seven years have campaigned on getting Obamacare repealed and replaced and really do have to deliver. Midterms are quite some time away yet. However, if they don't produce a health care bill this year, it's going to be hard to do it next year and I don't think they want to present themselves on the ballot in November of 2018 not having accomplished this. So, what could possibly be plan B, Sara? Reporter: Well, I think, look, if they can't come to agreement even on some smaller version of reform here I think one possible solution would be to go out to the American people and say, look, you know, we don't have consensus here, we are going to take more time and, you know, put some members of the house and the senate together to come up with a completely new package. One that president bush -- excuse me, president trump owns and champions and that united they get this done. They'd have to do it early next year but they have to do something. You bring up president trump. So what are the stakes here for him in all this? Well, I think for president trump really it's about keeping control of the house of representatives. These investigations into Russian meddling and the election and potential collusion are really tough but a democratic controlled congress makes it so much tougher. All right, Sara, always appreciate your perspective. Thanks so much. We turn to a terrorist here

