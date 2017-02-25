Transcript for Oscars 2017 preview: Who's expected to win big?

They are quite literally rolling out the red carpet. The biggest night in Hollywood goes down here tomorrow night on ABC. A lot of red carpet. Not just the actors hoping to take home that statue. Chris Connelly runs down the list of contenders. Reporter: Viola, Natalie and Emma, Ryan, Andrew and mahershala all up for oscars Sunday but not only acting that will be honored. A host of other categories feature some major hits in tough competition. There's a constellation of stars in best song with work from Justin Timberlake, sting and lifelong Oscar fan, lin-manuel. ??? I'll go ??? I actually went to my parents house, locked myself there overnight and wrote the song I wanted to get in touch with that 16-year-old me. Reporter: All up against "La la land's" two nominated tracks. Each of them crucial to the film's success. "City of stars" might be the favorite. Any could win. "Finding dory" became the rare one not to be animated for animated film. Instead "Kubo," and "My life as a cue queenie." "Moana" and "Zeitgeist meet "Zootopia." On Oscar night the two screenplay categories will be closely watched for clues to the eventually best picture winner. A win for "La la land" and original screenplay might mean a multi-oscar night is in the cards. It still feels completely surreal. Reporter: But odds favorite Kenneth Lonergan's script in "Manchester by the sea." Kenny was there every step of the way to fill in when I was lost. Reporter: Chris Connelly, ABC news, Los Angeles. Don't forget to tune in Sunday night. "Gma" is on the red carpet for the opening ceremony. It all starts at 7:00 P.M. Eastern and awards at 8:00 and the after party hosted by Lara spender and "Black-ish" star Anthony Anderson and basically just don't ever go to sleep. I'll be in a food coma watching all of that.

