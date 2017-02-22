Transcript for Oscars red carpet secrets from celebrity stylist Tiffany Reid

"Cosmo pom tan's" Tiffany Reid and she'll show us three ways with Oscar trends taking them from the red carpet and bringing them into our real life. It's funny. When you look at the Oscar trends you don't know how to have it in an everyday wardrobe. Doesn't matter the color, fabric, whatever. You can figure out how to put it in everyday day. First up the bold colors and gowns owned by or that were worn by Viola and -- Natalie portman. Natalie portman, thank you. Here we go in real life that bold yellow. She's taking her traditional work attire and putting a yellow jacket over it as the statement piece. Simple way and nice and clean for work. Love a little bit of color and then -- But that color, what about on the weekend? How do you wear this on the weekend? On the weekend you just accessorize, not too crazy. When you're out on the weekend you're going to brunch, you don't want to scare someone with a bright color so early. All she's doing in her jacket there is a pop of it in her coat with the print and then she has the yellow sweater under the jacket. Cute. Very relaxed. Just a little pow. You don't want to frighten anybody. How do you jazz it up for the cocktail party? So, I love for the cocktail party, the color is so bold and vibrant that you pair it with a fabric that's lace so it's sexy and feminine so it softens it up a little bit. Really pretty and all of these looks are available from rent the runway's unlimited subscription service, $139 a month. You can wear anything that you want. Tiffany's show will also give you great contintips. We love having you. "So cosmo" airs Wednesday nights

