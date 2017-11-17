Transcript for Owning a dog linked to lower risk of death, study says

morning and have some more evidence that dogs really are man's and woman's best friend. Yeah, a new study out of Sweden says owning a dog could help you live longer. This one is the most mellow chihuahua in history. Chico. Jen, tell us all about it. This was the largest study to date and looked at almost 3.5 million dulls in Sweden aged 40 to 80 and followed them for 12 years and found that those who lived with a dog even if they were single were 33% less likely to die of all causes, 36% less likely to die from heart disease and even if you lived with other people, humanoids you had a reduced risk of death by 11% which tells you maybe we should look at the humans. Heart disease and walking the dog. We don't know. It was based on association not cause and effect but this is good news. I think the bottom line is really with the power of this study as a doctor I might literally be writing a prescription saying get a dog because it could improve your health. We always heard about the emotional aspects but now -- more than that. A lot of physical effects and know we've heard of the use of pets for a number of medical conditions. Obviously there are seeing eye dogs who help people with visual impairments. Dogs have been used to help people with she is ours and E epilep epilepsy, autism, anxiety, weight loss and studies have shown when there are dogs in the home with young children they have a lower chance of having eczema and other conditions. Oh, I didn't know that. That's yours. This is mason, the morkie. It showed which breeds tend to be ra associated with the longest longevity. Pointers and golden retrievers. Maybe you if you have big dogs you will be more active. Look at this. Our puppy because we needed more joy in our house. That's what he gave us and till does. Same with us. Our rescue little Lucas, man. George, that dog is so happy on your lap. We can't have three. Best friends, animal society, our good friends best friends animal society, up for adoption. You can have little lux. Oh, yeah.

