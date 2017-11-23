-
Now Playing: NYPD strengthen the security for Thanksgiving parade
-
Now Playing: Woman reveals alleged relationship with Rep. Joe Barton
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Deals and Steals on must-have holiday gifts
-
Now Playing: Simple tips for a stress-free holiday season
-
Now Playing: Jason Biggs dishes on 'Angry Angel' and his favorite holiday traditions
-
Now Playing: Catch the best moments from the Philly Thanksgiving Parade live on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Parade security tighter than ever in NYC
-
Now Playing: More Thanksgiving tips from chefs Eddie Jackson, Rocco DiSpirito and Sandra Lee
-
Now Playing: Pro Thanksgiving cooking tips from Eddie Jackson, Rocco DiSpirito and Sandra Lee
-
Now Playing: Tips for scoring the best deals this Black Friday
-
Now Playing: Britney Spears to end her Las Vegas residency on New Year's Eve
-
Now Playing: Turn your Thanksgiving leftovers into a delicious pie
-
Now Playing: Thanksgiving 911: Side dishes and desserts
-
Now Playing: Young woman repays homeless veteran who used last $20 to buy her gas
-
Now Playing: Closing bedroom doors at night could be a lifesaver during a fire
-
Now Playing: Former US Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar faces at least 25 years in prison
-
Now Playing: Thanksgiving 911: Chefs answer last-minute turkey questions
-
Now Playing: Old Navy CEO says chain stays competitive by focusing on what 'customers want'
-
Now Playing: Black Friday deals and doorbusters in stores only
-
Now Playing: Online deals for Black Friday may be the biggest yet