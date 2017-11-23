Transcript for Parade security tighter than ever in NYC

The Macy's Thanksgiving day parade is obviously on high alert right here in New York City, the NYPD enforcing tight security along the route just weeks after that deadly terror attack in downtown Manhattan. And ABC's erielle reshef is at the parade route right now for all of those details. Good morning, erielle. Reporter: Good morning, Amy. This is one of the most watched parades in the world and security has never been tighter. Going to show you here, there are thousands of officers swarming the streets. The entire area cordoned off. New York City police say there is no credible threat to this parade but authorities are on high alert in the wake of that bike path terror rampage that killed eight people in lower Manhattan on Halloween so deploying their strongest show of force ever. 80 sanitation trucks filled with sand will block traffic along the 2 1/2-mile route and officers with assault weapons will walk the crowds and bomb-sniffing dogs and newest canines that will catch the scent of explosive tears in the air and snipers will keep a watchful eye on the 3.5 million expected to pour into the streets and officers on every single block and police say they are ready. Erielle, we know they are, but they are also asking for help from the paradegoers themselves and want them to also be keeping that watchful eye out. Reporter: That's absolutely right, Amy. Police are saying they want everyone to be vigilant. They want to know if you see anything suspicious but they're saying this is going to be the safest parade ever so they're encouraging everybody to come out and enjoy it. Amy. All right, erielle reshef, thanks so much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.