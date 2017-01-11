Transcript for Parent holds 1st-grade teacher hostage

Back now with that dramatic hostage crisis near Los Angeles. A parent stormed into a school and held a teacher hostage for hours. Matt Gutman is on the scene with the story. Good morning, Matt. Reporter: Hey, good morning, Michael. You see those images of S.W.A.T. Team members escorting out those 7 and 8-year-olds you get a sense of how terrifying it must have been here. An eyewitness telling us that parent took a teacher in a headlock, beat another teacher, hostage negotiators tried to talk him down but to no avail. Just after 11:00 A.M. Hundreds of students evacuated and S.W.A.T. Teams swarming on castleview elementary school near Los Angeles with reports of a hostage situation. Riverside 11 on scene staging on ransom. Reporter: Eyewitnesses say it began when a parent forcing his way through the school office. Immediately I felt very -- like this isn't good. Reporter: He then allegedly grabbed first grade teacher Linda Montgomery hauling the 70-year-old in a classroom. One of our first grade teachers. Had a disgruntled parent and just prayed for her. Reporter: The school on lockdown terrified students evacuated single file waiting for hours at this nearby park. Anxious parents rushing to check on their children. Elizabeth Reyes worried her daughter was caught in the middle. I grabbed her and then we started going back up -- I knew I needed to get somewhere safe. Reporter: Amidst the chaos two men on the scene trying to get through to the suspect telling our station KABC that they're related to the man. He's not a bad guy, you know. Never been in trouble. He's a good kid just having an emotional breakdown. Reporter: After hours of negotiations and with the well-being of the teacher unknown the decision was made to move in. Everything is locked down. Everything is secured and our officers or detectives are going to go in there and investigate this to determine what happened. Reporter: That standoff coming to an end with S.W.A.T. Teams shooting the suspect. Watch as you can see him being transported out of the school on a stretcher. Now he was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead. That teacher who had also worked here for 30 years, she was also taken to the hospital but we're told that she was unharmed. Guys. And, Matt, what's happening at the school and what are they doing to help the students get through this? Reporter: The school is going to be closed for the rest of the week. When they get back their teachers will have to work with them through the trauma not only of the trauma of the standoff but also the trauma of losing a fellow student's parent. It is not going to be an easy recovery here. Michael. All right, thank you, Matt. Yeah, scary situation for, you know, the children, the parents, everyone involved. Coming up next the dramatic

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.