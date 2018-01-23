Transcript for Parents of 13 California siblings allegedly captive were planning move to Oklahoma

All right, now to new details on life inside that California house where 13 siblings were rescued. Their parent, well, they are now behind bars. Their next hearing is scheduled for tomorrow. Matt Gutman has been following this story and, Matt, you learned the parents were planning a big move just days before they were caught. Reporter: That's right, Michael. Multiple sources say the family was moving from California to Oklahoma in just a matter of days. David turpin who faces 38 charges including torture, false imprisonment was getting a job transfer with the defense contractor he was working with and I'm told there are U-Haul boxes all over the house. Now, it's not clear whether the move had any role in the timing of that 17-year-old daughter's escape who police say heroically alerted authorities about conditions inside that house. Now, the family has moved several times over the years and these pictures show the mess they left behind in their homes in Texas. Filth smeared on the walls of that bathroom and on the floors. Now, we're learning the eldest son went to college and he was an excellent student with a 3.92 GPA and makes the family dynamic seem even more complex. On the one hand police say the children were systemically starved, shackled to beds and isolated and on the other, we've seen these pictures from disneyland and now these new details about this young man allowed to study music, mechanics even public speaking at a college. Baffling, Michael. It is. Hard to make sense of any of it. We go to Washington where

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.