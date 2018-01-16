Transcript for Parents charged in torture allegedly held 13 siblings 'captive': Officials

We turn to that disturbing discovery in California. Two parents accused of abusing their children holding 13 of them captive in their own home. They were found after one escaped and got help. Our senior national correspondent Matt Gutman is on the scene for us in Perris, California. Good morning, Matt. Reporter: Hey, good morning, robin. This quaint house in this suburban neighborhood, the four cars here in the driveway, the manicured lawns around here belie the horrors that police say were happening inside. They say those 13 children they pulled out had been physically and psychologically abused perhaps for decades and and had they got them out they were so malno malno malnourished they mistook adults for children. This hid the darkest of secrets. In this exclusive video you see David and Louise turpin handcuffed and led out of what police describe as a house of horrors. Their 13 children, the youngest just 2 years old living in dungeon like conditions and police discovered this scene on Sunday after one of the children, a 17-year-old girl, grabbed a cell phone, escaped and dialed 911. Police units swarmed and inside police say they discovered the 12 remaining children shackled their beds with chains and padlocks. Seven of the children they discovered were actually adults, ranging in age from 18 to 29. But they looked much younger, investigators say, because they were so malnourished. They were very, very pale skinned like almost like they've never seen the sun. Reporter: David turpin's parents telling ABC news overnight he said he had so many children because god called on them to. David turpin's parents saying the children were given strict homeschooling and according to public records turpin was the principal of the sand castle day school registered at the same address. Looking in her eyes and repeating after me, I, David. I, David. I take these Louise. I take thee Louise. Reporter: The couple renewing their vows at an Elvis chapel with the boys and girls in identical haircuts and outfits. There were also pictures of what seemed like happy family vacations to disneyland but neighbors recall only seeing the children recently outside late at night rolling out sod on the lawn. Everybody was super skinny and not athletic skinny like malnowsm malnourish malnourished. How old did she look. They seemed very young. Reporter: Both parents are under arrest for multiple counts of torture and child endangerment held on a $9 million bail each. Now, when I spoke to David turpin's parents overnight they said they described this as a happy family although the last time they did see the kids, they said, they did look thin. Now, they described that strict bible upbringing in which those kids were taught to memorize large passages of the bible. Now, that 17-year-old girl that we mentioned who escaped, police and neighbors told me she was so emaciated they mistook her for a 10-year-old. All of those children have been sent to a hospital for %-pevaluation. Robin. Get the care they need. Just horrible. All right, Matt. How could all those signs have gone unnoticed?

