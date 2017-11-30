Transcript for How parents can talk to kids about sexual harassment and misconduct

Back now on "Gma" and sexual misconduct scandals as you know rocking so many different industries and raising a lot of questions about how parents should talk to their children. And the most recent involving Matt Lauer and children are used to seeing morning TV hosts in their homes every morning and they can even feel like a part of the family and psychiatrist Janet Taylor is here to help us answer some of these questions so thank you, Janet for joining us. You know, a lot of these people being accused are well known in the home and kids see them every morning and I'm sure children have questions. How should parent as dress them. You want to find out what they do know. You certainly don't want to lay too much on them. Keep it basic related to how hold they are but also tie it into other aspects, maybe harassment that they've had if it's bullying or even sexual questions that they have so that you can -- don't take -- keep it so far externally they can't relate to it. If you have a son or daughter, the conversation is different depending. Well, yes and no. I mean certainly we want to talk about the emotional health of our children because we know when they can identify their feelings they're more apt to relate to the emotional feelings of others and have to look at how we have this boys will be boys and boys don't cry and really tune in to our boys' emotional health as well. What is your advice for teaching kids how to stand up for themselves if they are experiencing inappropriate behavior. We need to teach them that no means no and if they have something that happens to them and if it's a question, a comment, a touch that makes them feel confused that makes them feel angry and shame they need to be able to talk to us about it. Which means as parents we need to listen and take action. I imagine it is age apprriate. You have to, of course, take into category the age of your child. Certainly but, you know, our kids are exposed to more and more younger ages and know our preteens and adolescents certainly have a lot more sexual harassment type of things that happen to them, so it's real and just because they're young doesn't mean that they can't be exposed to it as well. On the flip side of that, say, if your child, you find out your child is the harasser, how do you approach that? You have to stop that behavior immediately and help them understand how the other person feels, find out what they're feeling and enforce consequences and teach them how to be empathetic which means they understand how other people feel. Bottom line this for us. If you're a parent and, you know, like, well, you can't pick up your phone, you can't turn on TV without seeing something like this. Well, as parents we need to take a breath because there's always something. But it's about being mindful of what we expose our children to because most of what happens reeled to trauma still happens in the home and be mindful of that but also help them be good and kind people and listen to them. Always keep the door of communication open. Yeah. Very important. That is very important and also we got to feed our own souls. I know you moved to Florida not too long ago. Things are going well. It's well. I have gratitude every single day, I love my job, the people, the sunshine, but, you know, it's still real life and so I mean just because you live somewhere you're not insulated from what happens so it's about balance. Love to hear that. Yep, gratitude. Biggest part of life. It is.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.