Transcript for What to know about the Paris climate accord

All right, George, for more on the Paris climate accord and what it involves and who it will impact our chief national correspondent Tom llamas is here. Tom, start with what's at stake. Yeah, well, first it was the largest climate agreement in history. 195 nations sign on to cut greenhouse gas emission, nearly every country in the world, Amy, except two, Syria and Nicaragua. Now, if the U.S. Pulls out it's going to join that very small and right now very infamous club so what is at stake? The U.S. Pledged to cut greenhouse gas emissions by at least 26% by 2025. But every country sets the rules initially so some people don't like that. China, for instance, doesn't start really until 2030. The ultimate goal of the climb Paris accord, here's what it is we want to make sure global temperatures don't rise above 3.6 fahrenheit. Experts believe that's the point of no return. Okay, and we heard from Cecilia's reporting that there is quite the battle brewing inside the walls of the white house. So talk a little bit more about who president trump is getting advice from as he weighs his decision. This is huge publicly and privately. Those to stay, Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, and Rex tillerson, the secretary of state. Of course, ivanka and Jared, the closest advisers to president trump and Rex tillerson, a former CEO of ExxonMobil, they want to stay in but those opting to come out, big name, Steve Bannon, chief white house strategist and EPA administrator Scott Pruitt. Their argument this goes against the America first policy. It's going to hurt the 1.1 million jobs and the fossil fuel industry and remember the campaign promise that president trump said he'll come out of the accord and made the promise in West Virginia, Kentucky and California and, of course, if he does break this, this would be the biggest public split from Ivanka Trump so far. Decision soon. Hopefully 3:00. We'll go back over to George.

