Transcript for Paris Jackson to grace cover of CR Fashion Book

We'll begin with some news on Paris Jackson. The daughter of Michael. Becoming a star in other own right. The stunning 18-year-old gracing the cover of "Cr fashion book" from the former editor and chief of "Vogue Paris" and inside being interviewed by Lee Daniels about her career. She is currently doing some modeling and writing some folk music and wants to be an actress and tells Daniels if she could have one trait of her dad's it would be his strength and how everything he did was with love and kindness. The issue hits newsstands internationally on March 2nd. A great read, you guys. So good to see her doing so very well. Absolutely. Want to say thank you, too. That was an exclusive from them. 18 years old. She experienced a lot. Also in "Pop news" this morning, Paul Mccartney and Ringo Starr have come together and they photographed in the studio to record new songs for Ringo's upcoming album. Looking forward to hearing that. The drummer sharing this photo of the pair arm in arm tweeting thanks for coming over, man and playing great bass. The former bandmates also joined by eagles guitarist Joe Walsh who fun fact is Ringo's brother-in-law. I did not know that. Who knew. Must be fun. That Sunday dinner. There they are posing for a shot, talk about a legendary jam session. No word on his album's name though said to be released time this year. Got some good cameos on it. Eagles, man. Eagles, beatles, all good.

