Transcript for Paroled OJ Simpson spotted in bars, meeting women

We're back with new details of O.J. Simpson's life after prison on parole living outside Las Vegas and Eva pilgrim is here with the story. Good morning. Reporter: Good morning, George. Let's be real. It was going to be pretty hard for O.J. Just to blend into any neighborhood that he moved into and whether he likes it or not, people are watching his every move. The juice has to be on his best behavior. If he breaks the law at all, his parole could be revoked and he could be sent back to jail. Pictures this morning of o.j.'s new Normal. Smiling for his new driver's license at the Las Vegas DMV, a far cry from where he was just 19 days ago. Come on out. Reporter: The 70-year-old, a free man after nine years in prison for armed robbery now one of the most famous parolees in America. Justin says he saw the hall of famer at a local sports bar sipping bloody marys. O.J. Sitting right across from us. I was like, no way. Reporter: Taking photos and selfies with his new neighbors at a local wine bar and also spotted chatting with several women and holding a martini glass. One of the conditions of Simpson's parole, no drinking to excess defined as a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08, the state's limit for driving. Mr. Simpson actually has his own personal breathalyzer device and can test himself if he has a drink or two drinks. Reporter: Hanging over him a huge debt, a civil judgment worth millions to the families of Ron Goldman and Nicole brown. While his NFL and screen actors guild pensions aren't touchable any money he makes moving forward could be seized to pay off what he owes. Just days after his release, TMZ releasing this photo they say shows Simpson signing member Beal dwra including usc and Buffalo bills helmets. Those items popping up for sale on sports websites. That auction taken down, steiner sports says they got the items from a third party telling ABC news on Thursday, we can't confirm that we no longer sell the items mentioned. We can confirm. O.J. Hoping to move to Florida. That's what he said all along but the proper paperwork has to be submitted in order for him to be transported from Nevada to Florida. That has not happened but clearly people watching his every move. Cameras will follow him to Florida too. Eva, thanks very much.

