Transcript for Patriots, Eagles heading to the Super Bowl

Tom Brady up against the eagles. This will be the first super bowl in a long time for the eagles. Tom Brady is going to the super bowl. Back to you. I mean this is beyond a broken record. It's amazing what they have done. 3 of the past 4 super bowls the patriots have been in. To make it to this one, he had to pull off a comeback. That's typical Tom. Fourth quarter. Patriots down ten. Trip to the super bowl on the line. And again, it was braisedy being braisedy. To the end zone. Touchdown! Reporter: Orchestrating a comeback. What an effort! Reporter: Capped by this toes down touchdown by Danny Amendola, that gave new England the first lead since the first quarter. Tom Brady does it again! Reporter: The jaguars had one last chance for a win. It is knocked down! Reporter: New England and stephon Gilmore swatted the hopes away. One for the ages in Gillette. Reporter: They head to the tenth super bowl in franchise history. Never had anything like it. I have had a couple of crazy injuries. But this was pretty crazy. Reporter: Brady played down the ten stitches in his right thumb sustained in an accident in practice earlier in the week. I think it's arrogant to say, yeah, it bothered me, we what had a good game. I wouldn't say that. Reporter: There was Brady's mom. She was battling cancer in the last super bowl victory. Cheering him on in the sky box alongside his wife, Giselle. One downside, rob Gronkowski went down in the first half after an illegal helmet-to-helmet hit. Meanwhile, the battle of the backup quarterbacks turned out the be a blowout. The eagles dominated the Minnesota vikings. Touchdown, touchdown! Touchdown, alshon Jeffery! Reporter: Eagles supporters, including Bradley cooper, cheered the team's return to the super bowl. The first since 2005. And wild scenes in the city of brotherly love as these wild fans celebrated throughout the night. The last time the eagles were in the super bowl, 2005. They lost to? The patriots. The eagles fans. We love them. This made news. The cops in philly actually greased the poles with Crisco to try to keep people from climbing them after the game. That is a real thing that happened. It doesn't really work. For safety. The Crisco cops, as they called them. Great to see Brady's mom doing as well as she is. People are excited about the eagles. Did you see this? Julie Ertz. This is the moment she found out her husband, Zach Ertz, was going to the super bowl. The U.S. Women's national team also won last night, beating Denmark. Julie scored a goal. A very good night for the Ertz

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.