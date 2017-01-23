Transcript for Patriots to Face Falcons in Super Bowl LI

What did you do this weekend? I saw you down there. Watching football. It's now set, new England patriots, Atlanta falcons in Houston for the super bowl, Jesse palmer has all the details for us, good morning, Jesse. That's right, the patriots not only sealed the super bowl trip last night but broke a record doing so becoming the first organization to head there nine times but will face stiff competition from a falcons quarterback who wants his first super bowl win. Tom Brady and Bill Belichick have done it again heading to their seventh super bowl, a new record for a quarterback and a coach. Back to 19. Reporter: Brady putting on a passing clinic throwing for 384 yards including three touchdowns. Back to him again. The fleaflicker. Brady to the end zone. Reporter: After the game Brady posted this of himself and his wife with the caption, that's some home field advantage, let's go. But the afc title game not without controversy. In the hours leading up to their crushing defeat the steelers received an early 3:00 A.M. Wake-up call when the fire alarm went off at their Boston hotel and arrested pats fan behind the prank. In the days leading up to the game at least 15 Pittsburgh players came down with the flu. Illness also a factor in this game. Several Green Bay packers including quarterback Aaron Rodgers suffering from virus. Not a great time to face Atlanta falcons quarterback Matt Ryan. Touchdown, Atlanta. Reporter: Who lived up to his Matty ice nickname with four touchdown passes. Touchdown, touchdown. Touchdown. It is a touchdown. Reporter: Even running the ball in for a fifth. And a touchdown. Reporter: For a 44-21 win. I cannot wait for this. All eyes on Matty ice, Matt Ryan and Tom Brady when they face off February 5th in Houston. Brady is 4-0 in his career against the Atlanta falcons but if the patriots bring hope the Lombardi trophy this year it would be his fifth time doing it, the most ever for a quarterback. That's a lot. That is a lot. He might just be happy he's not facing off against the new York giants in the super bowl because we all know what would happen. Just saying. I think I put you up to that. I have a lot of respect for Tom Brady and not only for his on the field stuff but take a look at this. He's not the only man with a big game this weekend. This is a picture of he and his wife cheering on their son Benjamin who is at his hockey game. This was hours before he faced the Pittsburgh steelers. Wow. So, you know, the family first, go out there, make sure you cheer on your son then you come back and send the whole family and yourself to the super bowl. Career day like you did. Priorities. We got to go to ginger.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.