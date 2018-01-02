Transcript for New pediatric deaths reported amid flu epidemic

flu season in years. A firm estimates it could lead to $9.4 billion in lost productivity as a million Americans miss at least four days of work. ABC's linsey Davis here with the latest. The number of cases just keeps growing. They do. Good morning to you, George. Using data from smart thermometers, a health company has been tracking the spread of it since January until now and you can see the map grows red to illustrate how many are sick up 23% from last week to this week alone. The data suggests more than 16 million people or 5% of the population might be infected. This morning, health officials confirm several more child flu deaths across the United States. Including 15-year-old Kyra Malina of Georgia. On January 30th at 7:07, Ms. Molina succumbed to liver failure due to the flu. Reporter: Eli schnook died due to complications from the virus. He had been experiencing flu-like symptoms for two weeks, even briefly returning to school before taking a turn for the worse. School called me and said that he had 101-degree fever. Reporter: Cases are also being reported in New Jersey. A 4-year-old girl and a 10-year-old boy in California both now confirmed to have died from the flu. This as doctors in clinics across the country try to stave off what officials say is one of the worst flu seasons in nearly a decade. Offering free flu shots at this clinic in Florida. In New York, this doctor tells us the rapid test used to quickly diagnose flu, they're in short supply. If somebody feels they're getting sick they should be able to see a doctor and they don't need a test to be treated. Reporter: In New Hampshire, 38-year-old mother of four Amanda franks chose to forgo taking the prescribed antiviral medication when diagnosed with the flu because she was worried about side effects. She was getting rest and fluids and doing everything that she thought was right. Reporter: Two days later she got sicker and died on her way to the hospital. And while side effects of Tamiflu can include headache, nausea and vomiting health officials say serious side effects are rare and it's proven to be effective and that heart-wrenching story with that mom but planning to take her by helicopter to the hospital, but weather grounded the helicopter and then she died on the way to

