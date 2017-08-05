Transcript for Penn State frat brother says he 'didn't know what to do' about unconscious pledge

Former beta theta pie fraternity brother kordel Davis joins us now. I know you were watching as we all were, that video right there. Could you please tell us when you walked into the room and you saw Tim piazza there, exactly what was going on and what did you see? Yes, as I walked into the room, there were people surrou surrounding him kind of pointing and laughing and I was -- I said, what's happening? I said why is Tim on the couch? And they were like, oh, he's just fine. He's just had too much to drink. And I'm like if he had too much to drink and on the couch this is kind of -- this is kind of a bad situation. They're kind of brushing it off saying no, like, he'll be fine. He needs to sleep it off. And then they were like, oh, well -- they were screaming. Well, Tim fell down the stairs too. They told you he had fallen down the stairs and you said you went to check his pulse for a pulse. Yes. So you knew that he -- to do that you must have felt that he was in bad shape. Yes, I mean if you -- like -- when someone falls down the stairs, I'm thinking, okay, like how -- like how can he just be here? Like -- I kind of like was like did that really happen because like why would he be on the couch? So I checked the pulse. I was like, what's going on? It was just so much to process. Had you been drinking too? Hhh? Had you been drinking as well. Uh-huh. The others ones were there. The one thing, kordel, it's so tragic on so many levels and there were so many people that were there that no one, no one thought to call 911. You didn't think to remove yourself from the situation and get your friend help? I did. I told -- I said, he -- he needs to be at the hospital right now. I said we should call 911. Get him in an ambulance and I'm screaming, I'm very like -- I'm being very obvious with my thoughts and, you know, it was kind of like, shut up, I got thrown against the wall. I didn't -- I didn't know what to do after that. I felt kind of useless and I felt like I had no say in the situation after that. You didn't feel like you could leave and call somewhere else, go outside or do anything? You didn't think -- I was told that I was overreacting, that I was crazy. I said, I said, well if he fell down the stairs maybe he has a concussion. Maybe worse. They're saying, oh, that's a myth. So questioning myself, I'm saying do I really know what I'm talking about? Like do I like -- what do I actually know? As when -- when everyone is telling me that I'm wrong, it just -- it was just hard to think. But I would think if you went over to check his pulse that you had to have -- I mean you had to know that he was in dire straits. How well did you know Tim? I only knew him a little bit. I talked to him before for like 20 minutes, we had a conversation. We connected right away. We both played football in high school. So they were just like -- I mean, his -- his humor, like we both like shared that sense of humor. I mean, it was just -- out of all the pledges he was probably the one that I kind of like knew the best, had the best relationship with. So you know him well. The other ones there and, again, just help people understand, they just can't grasp that all these people are there and you see him in that situation and what was being said? I mean, what were you guys saying to one another? So, yeah, I'm screaming, I'm saying, I'm saying, what's happening like how -- why is he on the couch? People are saying he needs to sleep it off. People are saying, it's not that big of a deal. People are saying we've handled this type of situation before. We know how to do this. They're like they're saying telling me, you've never handled this situation before. You're only a newly initiated brother like -- You had only been there for how long? How well did you know the other fraternity brothers. I was only in it for two months. What do you say to Tim's mother and father and their friends and family over this loss? This was a preventable tragedy. It did not have to happen. You know, I wish there would have been more like knowledge of the situation and people would have listened to me more and not just like throwny thoughts out. I mean -- Would you have done something differently now looking -- would you have done something differently -- now knowing what to do and what happened, would you -- what is a possible lesson that somebody from other fraternities could possibly learn from this story? I would say don't be afraid to speak up. I mean, with like the hierarchy of a fraternity when you have the exact with all the power and me only being there for a little bit of time I didn't really have any power. But when like when you think something is wrong, you shouldn't be afraid to speak your mind and, unfortunately, like I was kind of like manipulated into thinking, oh, everything is going to be fine. I would say don't let people change your thoughts. Don't let people like -- don't let people kind of manipulate you into -- into like just not -- Taking action. Yeah getting a friend help. Kordel, we're thinking of Tim piazza's family this morning.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.