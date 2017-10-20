Transcript for Pentagon to investigate ambush in Niger that left 4 US soldiers dead

Meanwhile, George, there are still unanswered questions about that deadly ambush in Niger that took the lives of sergeant la David Johnson and three other special forces. The Pentagon has now launched an official investigation and our chief investigative correspondent Brian Ross is here with the latest details. Good morning, Brian. Reporter: Good morning, Amy. As you said still no answers this morning as to what happened in that ambush in a remote African village more than two weeks since it happened. The American soldiers were part of a green beret battalion assigned to train and assist the N army there. The four who died were overwhelmed by a force of some 50 militants. But the Pentagon still cannot provide a full and cogent narrative of how it happened. Citing the ongoing investigation which was only launched on Thursday. We'll investigate this. We'll have conclusions and those conclusions will be presented. I'm not prepared to go further. Reporter: Two key questions remain, one, did the unit have the proper advance intelligence and backup air and ground support in case something went wrong. Officials said the unit did not expect to be in combat. Over the last six months we have conducted 29 partnered patrols this this general area without contact of any kind. Reporter: A second question, did sergeant la David Johnson get left behind when the rest of his unit pulled out? His body was not recovered for at least 0 hours. It took us a little while to do it. We didn't leave him behind and searched until we found him and brought him home. Reporter: U.S. Forces have been in Niger for the last four years as the threat of this terror group has escalated with its leader last year pledging allegiance to ISIS. There's a reason we have U.S. Army soldiers there and not the peace corps, because we carry guns. Reporter: And now part of the investigation is whether some of the local troops working with the U.S. Forces tipped off the militants about their travel plans and their movements which set up that ambush. Okay, Brian Ross, thank you.

