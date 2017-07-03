'People Icons' sneak peek: Gloria and Emelio Estefan on their celebrity love story

The ABC and People special looks back at iconic and enduring celebrity romances. It airs tonight at 10 p.m. ET.
03/07/17



Transcript for 'People Icons' sneak peek: Gloria and Emelio Estefan on their celebrity love story
celebrity love story. Yes. Lara, you get a sneak peek. A sneak peek, indeed. I got to sit down with Gloria and Emilio estefan and hear about their 41-year love story. Here's a little snippet. 1975 you, Gloria, ran into Emilio while he was playing a cord yon at a wedding. You must have thought I need to have this man. Now, what I noticed right away was the charisma, the angel we call it in Spanish, you could tell that he was just reveling in what he was doing, that he was loving it. Talking about me. I'm talking about you. Oh, that's good. So much chemistry and you can see more of their beautiful story and other famous cups tonight at 10:00 P.M. Eastern right here on ABC. That accordion. Yeah. Nothing Good morning, I'm

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

