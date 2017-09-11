Transcript for How people are reacting to Amazon's new in-home delivery service

We move on and take a closer look at Amazon service that delivers inside your home even when you're not home. Customers tried it out and Becky Worley is in San Francisco with what we're hearing about how it works. Hey, Becky. Reporter: Good morning, George. So far we're looking at a self-selecting trial of who's trying this Amazon key service, the folks who fear security issues, they haven't signed up but for those who choose convenience over privacy, this is an experiment in progress. Thanks. This is the optimal way to receive a package. This, less optimal. Why? Porch pirates. Thieves who steal packages from your doorstep. It happened to Jennifer Henry novich. It feels like an invasion of privacy. Reporter: It led her to test out Amazon key, the new unlock the front door and put the package right in your house delivery service. It just rolled out for prime members in 37 cities. You need some special equipment, a wi-fi connected lock. And this Amazon camera connected to the cloud. Does that make you feel uncomfortable at all it's recording in your home? It is only recording in your home when the delivery is going on. Reporter: Once installed -- You just get a notification the driver can coming. Reporter: Then live video of the delivery. Did it feel weird someone was walking into your house? You know, a little bit but at the same time not really because it was so fast. Reporter: When a delivery happens during our visit. There it is. Pushes it in and relocks the lock. Reporter: While Jennifer is all in, many are hesitant. Everybody kind of panicked. I think there's something about the idea of letting a delivery person into your home without any intervention from you that just instinctively terrifies people. Reporter: Amazon counters saying all its delivery people have been background checked and vetted. Amazon has been careful if how the system works and becomes part of every moment of your life that involves going in and out of your house which is a pretty powerful place to be. A big issue here is pets making sure they don't escape or bite. The delivery guy told me he scouts for pets before opening the door and he often uses the package to block any escape routes. I mean try this in my house and would walk out with a chihuahua clinging to your pants by it's teeth. I don't know if those attacks are covered by my insurance but will find out before getting Amazon key. Our house would be dachshund attacks so I feel your pain. Thank you, Becky.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.