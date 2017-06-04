-
Now Playing: Kendall Jenner's Pepsi ad faces backlash
-
Now Playing: Pepsi apologizes for new ad after receiving huge backlash
-
Now Playing: Pepsi apologizes for protest ad starring Kendall Jenner
-
Now Playing: Pepsi, Kendall Jenner protest ad criticized as tone deaf
-
Now Playing: Amazon agrees to refund for youth app purchases
-
Now Playing: NCAA satisfied with NC 'bathroom bill' change
-
Now Playing: Fox News faces sexual harassment lawsuit
-
Now Playing: What Kate Hudson learned about business through Fabletics
-
Now Playing: Child product recalls rose sharply in 2016: Report
-
Now Playing: Fox News' Bill O'Reilly reacts to sexual-harassment settlements
-
Now Playing: New York Mets executive chef shares thoughts on opening-day foods
-
Now Playing: Samsung unveils 'world's most ambitious phone'
-
Now Playing: The most caring big companies
-
Now Playing: Fanny pack makes a style comeback
-
Now Playing: David Bowie's New York City home on the market for $6.5 million
-
Now Playing: 'Sharkwater' filmmaker's family to file lawsuit
-
Now Playing: Oakland Raiders receive NFL permission for Las Vegas move
-
Now Playing: Is the health care debate hurting the stock market?
-
Now Playing: United Airlines faces backlash over leggings controversy
-
Now Playing: 94-year-old woman celebrates 44 years working at McDonald's