Transcript for How to take the perfect photo of the eclipse with your smartphone

With your guy safely capturing photos, we know you want to take pictures. You need to read the glasses. You all this is very important. No matter what you do you have to have special glasses. Don't think your ray-bans will protect you. Always keep these on no matter what pictures you might be taking. Can we use our iPhone to protect our eyes while taking pictures. Yes, if you do not have the glasses you can use your iPhone. That lens there is not going to be as bright so you can keep that up as a filter, however, you run the risk of maybe inadvertently looking directly at the sun. This is serious. You could really hurt yourself. You could damage your eyes and maybe even do permanent damage but can be used as a filter. How do we get the perfect insta eclipse shot. Special photographers out there capturing this thing but you can get a special lens that will give you a better view. Wide angle lenses. You can get this. It will help you. Also if you want to get a tripod. What do I ask for. Get a zoom accessory for your phone. Zoom accessory and they will give you that and you'll be good to go. Different versions will cost 20 to 100 bucks and one of these if you want to keep it steady. A tripod you can set up your phone on right here and leave it there and keep it steady that will help you get your money shot sh a lot of people wondering if bad for eye, what about the iPhone, can something happen to the phone? Yes, the light is going to be intense, right? It's going to be coming from the sun, it shouldn't damage your iPhone. The apple tells us you should be okay but don't leave it out there hours on end but for the most part it should be okay. A lot to think about and people want to capture it. Exciting moment but it is potentially harmful as well. Keep those glasses on. Nobody wears them better than you, my friend. I knew you would say that. We'll give you a full list of approved glasses. That's right. There he is, on our website, do not forget to watch our live coverage starting Monday, David Muir anchoring our special starting at 1:00 P.M. Eastern right here on ABC, do not miss it. You take them off too quick. Thank you, T.J. All right.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.